The best Christmas TV specials… ever!

Watching television is an incredibly useful way of sharing the same physical space as a loved one while simultaneously ignoring them. The most important time of year for this is, of course, Christmas, which is why our favourite shows throw on some tinsel and treat us to a big fat chocolatey tin of what they do best.

But what are the ingredients of the ideal Christmas TV special? Goodwill to all men? Togetherness? The joining of hands and singing ‘Silent Night’? Not a bit of it. Here are our favourites.