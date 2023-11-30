6 incredible anime to watch in December 2023

With the winter anime season at its peak, we’ll be narrowing our focus to some of the best shows currently on the air. From an anime of the year contender in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to the season climax of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, December’s picks are headlined by top-notch freshman series that are destined to become cult classics.

Beyond that, we also recommend the returns of The Eminence in Shadow and Tokyo Revengers, whose sequel seasons are really hitting their stride at the moment. Finally, we turn our attention to the silver screen as Spy x Family makes the jump to theatres, while one of Japan’s most beloved nonfiction books is set to be adapted into a charming movie.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Unlike other high fantasies, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End begins after the adventure ends. Together with her party, an elf mage named Frieren comes home after a decade-long quest to defeat the Demon King. Following a brief celebration, Frieren parts ways with her friends to travel the world and study magic.

Due to her long lifespan, what was an epic journey for her allies felt like the blink of an eye to Frieren. When she returns to visit 50 years later, she’s shocked to discover that her comrades are now aged and feeble. As her friends eventually pass on, Frieren deeply regrets that she never cherished her time with them. Thus, she embarks on a journey to better understand mortals. This tranquil and thoughtful meditation on companionship and connection is one of the most quietly profound shows on TV right now.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End airs every Friday on Netflix and Prime Video

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

When Akira Tendo lands his dream job, the enthusiastic graduate is overjoyed! But after spending the last few years trapped in his production company’s toxic and abusive work environment, the exhausted employee has lost all passion and purpose. So when a zombie apocalypse hits, instead of being horrified, Akira is delighted to learn that he’ll no longer have to go into work.

Unburdened from his soul-crushing salaryman existence, Akira begins to pen a bucket list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. Along the way, he makes a few quirky friends who also subscribe to his philosophy. Whether it’s confessing to a crush or learning to ride a motorcycle, each episode finds Akira and company cheerfully zipping around a devastated Japan in an RV, determined to live life to the fullest.

The final three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead season 1 airs on December 24 via Netflix

The Eminence in Shadow

Dark fantasy isekai are a dime a dozen, but we guarantee you’ve never seen one like this. Based on the light novels by Daisuke Aizawa and Tōzai, The Eminence in Shadow follows a modern kid who dreams of becoming a hidden mastermind, pulling strings behind the scenes. After he’s unceremoniously hit by a truck, he awakens in a magical world where his delusions of grandeur come true.

He’s reborn as a stereotypical overpowered protagonist named Cid Kageno, who leads a secret organisation called Shadow Garden. As Cid revels in the cliche that he is, this show pokes a ton of fun at the tropes of the genre with an arrogant main character who cosplays his way into power. Season two continues Cid’s quest to face the nefarious Cult of Diablos, but will it go as planned?

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 airs every Wednesday on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS NTV, AT-X and HIDIVE

Tokyo Revengers

Adapted from Ken Wakui’s acclaimed manga, Tokyo Revengers focuses on Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old loser who learns that his ex-girlfriend, Hinata, was killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Somehow, he’s transported back 12 years earlier, where he relives his relationship with Hinata.

Naturally, Takemichi goes to great lengths to prevent Hinata’s death, but in doing so, our protagonist seriously messes up the timeline. Following the battle against Black Dragon in season two, Takemichi returns to the present convinced that he’s set everything right. Unfortunately, he finds out that Tenjiku, a rival Yokohama gang has risen, leading to disastrous consequences. Season three’s “Tenjiku Arc” has been the most exciting stretch of the story so far, and fans are eager to see how it all pans out.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 airs every Wednesday on Disney Plus

Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi’s best-selling 1981 memoir, Totto-Chan, is one of the most famous children’s books in Japan. The autobiography recounts the author’s childhood memories of being expelled from public school, and being enrolled in Tomoe Gakuen – an unorthodox institution that encouraged Kuroyanagi to freely express herself. Even through World War II, Tomoe was a haven of fun and freedom, where Kuroyanagi learnt from other “unusual” students, and was inspired to develop in unconventional ways.

This anime film adapts Kuroyanagi’s extraordinary story – carrying on the values and the teachings of Tomoe’s headmaster, Sosaku Kobayashi, to a brand new generation. Directed by Shinnosuke Yakuwa and produced by Shin-Ei Animation, Totto-Chan promises to be an eye-opening look at why the conformity of mainstream education isn’t necessarily the best fit for every child.

Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window opens in Japanese theatres on December 8

Spy × Family Code: White

If you’re upset about Spy x Family’s stellar second season coming to an end this month, fret not, because the hit anime will also be releasing a feature film to cap off the year! Notably, this movie boasts an original standalone story written by Ichiro Okouchi. After Loid is almost removed from Operation Strix, Code: White finds the secret agent determined to help his telepathic daughter Anya win a cooking competition at Eden Academy as a means of securing a Stella Star.

In order to do so, they plan to make the principal’s favourite meal, the “melemele”. In preparation, the family travels to the Frejis region to sample the traditional dish. However, their weekend trip goes awry when Anya is accidentally entangled in an event that could endanger world peace!

Spy × Family Code: White opens in Japanese theatres on December 22