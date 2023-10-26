6 incredible anime to watch in November 2023

November’s anime slate may be lean, but it’s headlined by some pretty massive titles. At the top of the marquee is obviously the long-awaited climax of Attack On Titan! Concluding a “final season” that began way back in 2020, this upcoming series finale will be adapting the controversial last five chapters of Hajime Isayama’s post-apocalyptic manga. Will the show stick to the source material in spite of fan outrage, or pivot to a different ending? We’ll just have to wait and see. Plus, Netflix flexes its anime cred with a slate of new shows – led by a spin-off of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, alongside buzzworthy adaptations of acclaimed video games, manga and books.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Coleus no Yume

Since it debuted in 2019, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has consistently been one of the quirkiest and most lighthearted isekai we’ve ever seen. Based on the light novel series written by Fuse, the series follows Satoru Mikami, a salaryman who is killed and reincarnated in a fantasy realm as a shapeshifting slime monster.

From there, he tries to forge his own nation in this sword and sorcery world – one that welcomes all monster races. This three episode OVA, specially created as part of the series’ 10th anniversary project, is a prequel that takes place between the events of the anime’s first and second seasons. Coleus no Yume will follow Rimuru as he deals with a web of conspiracy in the desert kingdom of Coleus.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Coleus no Yume premieres on November 1. Check out the official website for streaming details.

Onimusha

Capcom’s best-selling survival action video game series will finally be getting an anime adaptation thanks to Netflix. Onimusha is set during Japan’s tumultuous Sengoku period, combining real historical figures with supernatural elements. This show in particular focuses on legendary swordsman and strategist Miyamoto Musashi (modeled after the late, great star of Seven Samurai, Toshiro Mifune), who is sent on a secret, time-sensitive mission.

Armed with the mythical Oni Gauntlet, Musashi must vanquish the Genma, a barbarous demonic army threatening the world. Directed by Shinya Sugai and Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer), Onimusha promises to be as exciting as it is visually stunning, thanks to its unique fusion of hand-drawn backgrounds with 3D CGI character animation.

Onimusha premieres on November 2 via Netflix.

Attack On Titan: The Final Season – The Final Chapters (Special 2)

The final episode of the smash hit seinen series Attack On Titan is around the corner (for real this time!). Like most fans, we’ve all felt strung-along and fatigued by the show’s never-ending ending, but now that its glorious climactic arc is set to drop, frustration has given way to excitement once again. Last we saw, our protagonist turned antagonist Eren Yeager was busy committing global genocide with an army of Colossal Titans.

Now it’s up to a rag-tag crew of Paradis and Marleyan soldiers to try and stop The Rumbling. Will Eren’s former friends (looking at you Mikasa and Armin) be able to kill him, or will Eren literally flatten the world in his quest to end this two millenia cycle of bigotry and hatred?

Attack On Titan: The Final Season – The Final Chapters (Special 2) premieres on November 5 via NHK General TV and Netflix.

Akuma Kun

Shigeru Mizuki’s vintage manga has already been adapted into a 1966 live-action series, and a 1989 anime (which also spun-off into two films). However, Akuma Kun’s newest iteration on Netflix might be the best take on the source material yet. The story follows the titular character, a strange boy who reincarnates every 10,000 years and uses the power of demons to achieve world peace.

He’s accompanied by his half-human partner Mephisto III, as they go around solving supernatural mysteries. Intriguingly, this version takes place 30 years after the 1989 anime, and features many of the original voice actors who will be reprising their roles. Toei Animation and director Junichi Sato will also return to helm for this updated take.

Akuma Kun premieres on November 9 via Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

While Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was criminally underappreciated during its initial release, the dazzling and inventive film has retrospectively become a cult classic. Now, 13 years later, Netflix brings back the entire original cast from the movie to voice their beloved characters in this highly-anticipated anime adaptation.

Written by Bryan Lee O’Malley (the creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels) and BenDavid Grabinski, the series continues the adventures of Scott Pilgrim as he fights the seven evil exes of his girlfriend, Ramona Flowers. Beyond that familiar story, this series will expand the Scott Pilgrim universe in fascinating new ways by incorporating plotlines from the comics and video games that the film left out.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on November 17 via Netflix.

Onmyōji

Baku Yumemakura’s Onmyōji was an enchanting series of short stories and novels that revolved around a fictionalized version of Abe no Seimei – an oracle and cosmology master working for the Bureau of Divination during the prosperous Heian period. This anime adaptation introduces Minamoto no Hiromasa, a noble who enlists the help of Abe no Seimei to uncover the mystery of a demon terrorizing his city.

Beyond that, they use their influence and skills to investigate a variety of supernatural crimes in an effort to thwart an impending catastrophe. If that premise isn’t compelling enough, Onmyōji will also be animated by Marvy Jack, the famed studio behind Spice and Wolf and Hellsing Ultimate so it’s bound to be a visual treat!

Onmyōji premieres on November 28 via Netflix.