8 incredible K-dramas to check out in March 2024, featuring Cha Eun-woo, Kim Soo-hyun and more

Expect a whole new slate of brilliant K-dramas revolving around truth, justice and revenge in March 2024, featuring shows starring Cha Eun-woo, Kim Soo-hyun, Kwon Na-ra and more.

Kicking off the month is Wonderful World, a revenge-thriller about a grieving mother who will stop at nothing to avenge her son’s unjust death. Meanwhile, Grabbed by the Collar follows a famous journalist hellbent on clearing her name after being falsely accused of a murder.

In Beauty and the Devoted, Im Soo-hyang stars as an actress down on her luck as a devoted producer fights to restore her reputation, while Lee Bo-young plays a wife in search of her missing husband in Hide. Last year’s Escape of the Seven is also set to air its second season, with all seven main cast members returning to uncover new mysteries.

For the romantics, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won will star as a wealthy power couple in the highly anticipated Queen of Tears, where they overcome all odds together. Fans can also look forward to Midnight Photo Studio, which revolves around the stories of the departed as they take their final portraits. Meanwhile EXO’s Suho leads the period love story Missing Crown Prince.

Here’s all the upcoming K-dramas premiering in March 2024

Wonderful World

Upcoming mystery-thriller Wonderful World revolves around Eun Soo-hyun, a famed psychology professor and writer whose life is overturned by the unjust death of her young son. The grieving mother is pushed to her limits when the person responsible for his death goes unpunished by the law, causing her to lose all hope.

While she decides to take matters into her own hands, Soo-hyun finds that her life is still filled with despair. Over time, she comes across others who have wound up in similar situations and finds healing in helping to solve the mysteries behind what happened to their loved ones.

Episodes: 14

Cast: Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo and Im Se-mi

Director and Screenwriter: Lee Seung-young, Kim Ji-eun

How to watch: Wonderful World premieres March 1 on MBC, and will also be available to stream on Disney+

Grabbed by the Collar

Seo Jung-won (Kim Ha-neul) is a famous journalist and host of the current affairs television programme Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar, which exposes the culprits behind different crimes. Besides being well-loved by viewers, she is married to the wealthy Seol Woo-jae (Jang Seung-jo) and her life seems to be perfect.

However, everything changes when her husband’s mistress sudden and mysterious passing. Heartbroken and distraught after finding out about her husband’s affair, Jung-won’s life only tailspins further when she becomes the prime suspect in the death. Finding an ally in detective Kim Tae-heon (Yeon Woo-jin), they work together to uncover the truth and clear her name.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim Ha-neul, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Seung-jo

Director and Screenwriter: Lee Ho-jae, Bae Soo-young

How to watch: Grabbed by the Collar premieres March 4 on KBS2

Missing Crown Prince

Starring EXO’s Suho, Missing Crown Prince is a period K-drama set in the Joseon dynasty. Yi Geon (Suho) is the crown prince of the kingdom, who is kidnapped by the woman destined to be his wife. Hong Ye-ji plays Choi Myung-yoon, who is skilled in horseback riding and is a healer. While fleeing for their lives together, romance begins to bloom between the pair.

Episodes: 20

Cast: Suho, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, Kim Min-kyu and Kim Joo-heon

Director and Screenwriter: Kim Jin-man, Kim Ji-soo, Park Chul

How to watch: Missing Crown Prince will premiere March 9 on MBN

Midnight Photo Studio

Fantasy K-drama Midnight Photo Studio revolves around a small photo studio for ghosts run by photographer Seo Ki-joo (Joo Won). Aided by assistant manager Go (Yoo In-soo) and Baek Nam-gu (Eum Moon-suk), he takes portraits of the ghosts that come into the studio and listens to their stories.

Meanwhile, Han Bom (Kwon Na-ra) is a passionate lawyer who is unable to tolerate injustice. She winds up entering a partnership with Ki-joo’s photo studio and learns about its strange customers.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Joo Won, Kwon Na-ra, Yoo In-soo and Eum Moon-suk

Director and Screenwriter: Song Hyun-wook, Kim Yi-rang

How to watch: Midnight Photo Studio premieres March 13 on ENA

Queen of Tears

Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, Queen of Tears follows a wealthy married couple as they face a crisis. Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) is the pride of his rural village after graduating from a prestigious university and becoming a lawyer. Married to Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), he is now the legal director of the Queens Group conglomerate.

Meanwhile, Hae-in is the third-generation daughter of the conglomerate, and works as the director of Queens Department Store where she is notorious for her arrogance. The upcoming series will tell the love story of the couple as they stay together against all odds.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Joo-bin

Director and Screenwriter: Kim Hee-won, Jang Young-woo, Park Ji-eun

How to watch: Queen of Tears premieres March 16 on tvN, and will be available to stream on Netflix in selected regions

The Escape of the Seven Season 2

After its successful first season last September, The Escape of the Seven will be returning this March with its second season. The mystery-thriller K-drama revolves around a group of seven people from all walks of life as they get pulled into a web of lies and revenge over the disappearance of a young girl.

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Uhm Ki-joon, Hwang Jung-eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo-bi, Shin Eun-kyung, Yoon Jong-hoon and Jo Yoon-hee

Director and Screenwriter: Oh Joon-hyeok, Oh Song-hee, Kim Sun-ok

How to watch: The Escape of the Seven 2 will premiere March 22 on SBS

Hide

In this upcoming mystery-thriller, Lee Bo-young stars as a woman named Na Moon-young, whose husband Cha Sung-jae (Lee Moo-saeng) suddenly disappears. The series follows Moon-young as she desperately searches for her husband and the secret behind his disappearance.

However, her answers may lie much closer than expected, as her neighbour Ha Yeon-joo (Lee Chung-ah) and a mysterious man, Do Jin-woo (Lee Min-jae) seem to hold the key to Sung-jae’s disappearance.

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Lee Bo-young, Lee Moo-saeng, Lee Chung-ah and Lee Min-jae

Director and Screenwriter: Kim Dong-hwi, Yoo Bo-ra

How to watch: Hide premieres March 23 on Coupang Play

Beauty and the Devoted

Beauty and the Devoted is a love story between an actress and a television producer when the former hits rock bottom because of an incident. Im Soo-hyang stars as Park Do-ra, a top actress who falls from grace overnight. Producer Go Pil-sung (Ji Hyun-woo), who has always been in love with her, chooses to stay by her side and help her back on her feet.

The series will follow the romance between the two as they eventually reveal the truth about Do-ra to the public and restore her reputation.

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Im Soo-hyang, Ji Hyun-woo and Go Yoon

Director and Screenwriter: Hong Seok-goo, Kim Sa-kyung

How to watch: Beauty and the Devoted premieres on March 23 via KBS2