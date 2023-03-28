6 new K-dramas to check out in April 2023

The K-drama world is set to serve up an assortment of treats this April, with everything from cheesy rom-coms to political thrillers set to hit the small screen. Beginning with something with a little more suspense, keep an eye out for Paper Moon led by SKY Castle’s Kim Seo-hyung, as well as the Netflix original series Queenmaker.

Family is looking to be a theme that features heavily this month, with the aptly titled Family: The Unbreakable Bond, which will follow the struggle of a secret agent as he tries to balance his work with his home life. Meanwhile, an estranged mother and son played by Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun seek to repair their connection after a devastating accident in The Good Bad Mother.

In search of something more light-hearted? Romantic-comedy master Yoo In-na will be leading the upcoming Bo-ra! Deborah!, where she stars as a best-selling relationship coach who becomes romantically involved with her editor. There’s also the much-anticipated third season of medical drama Dr. Romantic, which will see the return of Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung as a ragtag but capable team of surgeons.

Without further ado, there are six upcoming K-dramas to look forward to in April 2023.

Paper Moon

Based on the 2012 Japanese novel of the same name, Paper Moon tells the riveting tale of Yoo Yi-hwa, an ordinary housewife who begins embezzling money from clients after landing a job at a bank. The upcoming suspense-thriller is led by SKY Castle actress Kim Seo-hyung.

Also starring in the new series is Gong Jung-hwan as Gi-hyeon, Yi-hwa’s neglectful husband, Eve actress Yoo Sun, who plays a friend of Yi-hwa’s, and Lee Si-woo (Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol) as a young film student whose fate becomes entangled with Yi-hwa’s.

Paper Moon premieres April 10 on Genie TV and ENA, and will also be available to stream on TVING.

Bo-ra! Deborah!

In the upcoming romantic-comedy Bo-ra! Deborah!, Yoo In-na (Snowdrop) plays Yeon Bo-ra, a successful dating coach and best-selling romance author. She works alongside unpredictable, prickly publisher Lee Soo-hyuk (Yoon Hyun-min), who detests Bo-ra’s approach to romance but begins to develop feelings for her.

iKON’s Junhoe will also be taking on his first K-drama role in the series as Yang Jin-ho, a young man who excels at everything he does and dreams of a fairytale romance, but suffers from a lack of ambition. Girls’ Day member Sojin is also set to star in Bo-ra! Deborah! as Lee Yoo-jeong, Bo-ra’s best friend and a features editor at a lifestyle magazine.

Bo-ra! Deborah! premieres April 12 on ENA and will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

Queenmaker

The latest Netflix original K-drama, Queenmaker follows a political struggle between a human rights lawyer and the powerful elites of Seoul. The World of the Married star Kim Hee-ae plays the discerning Hwang Do-hee, a former strategist for a major conglomerate, who seeks to convince human rights lawyer Oh Seung-sook (Moon So-ri) to run for mayor of Seoul.

While Do-hee and Seung-sook butt heads, the latter decides to continue her candidacy with the goal of standing up for the underprivileged people of the country. With the shrewd Do-hee by her side, the pair strive to land Seung-sook the role of mayor.

Queenmaker premiers April 14 exclusively on Netflix.

Family: The Unbreakable Bond

Jang Hyuk leads tvN’s Family: The Unbreakable Bond as Kwon Do-hoon, a skilled secret agent and sniper who disguises himself as an ordinary office worker even to his loving wife, Kang Yoo-ra (Jang Na-ra).

Living with a busy, unpredictable schedule, Do-hoon finds himself often neglecting his family, though Yoo-ra – who also harbours secrets of her own – continues to be the perfect housewife to him. However, their peaceful relationship gets thrown into disorder when the suspicious Tae-goo (Reborn Rich’s Kim Nam-hee) enters the mix.

Family: The Unbreakable Bond premieres on April 17 on tvN, and will also be available to stream on Disney+ in select regions.

The Good Bad Mother

Actress Ra Mi-ran (best known for Reply 1988) is set to appear in one of her biggest roles to date in JTBC’s upcoming melodrama, The Good Bad Mother. She plays single mother Young-soon in the new series, a pig farmer and single mother to Kang-ho (The Glory’s Lee Do-hyun).

Determined for her son to live a better life than she did, Young-soon becomes a strict parent to Kang-ho. Although he later becomes a successful prosecutor, the pair’s relationship is cold and strained well into his adulthood. However, an accident causes Kang-ho severe amnesia, reverting his mind to that of a child’s. Forced to return to the care of his mother in their rural hometown, the two begin to mend their relationship.

The Good Bad Mother premieres April 26 on JTBC, and will also be available to stream on TVING and Netflix in select regions.

Dr. Romantic (Season 3)

Familiar faces are returning for the third season of Dr. Romantic, with leading cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal), Lee Sung-kyung (Call It Love) and Kim Joo-hun (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay) reprising their roles. In season three, genius surgeon Teacher Kim (Han) continues to guide shunned surgeons Woo-jin and Eun-jae (Ahn and Lee) as they grow in their profession, as well as the romance between them.

Dr. Romantic (Season 3) premieres April 28 on SBS, and will also be available to stream on Disney+ in select regions.