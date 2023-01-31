7 upcoming K-dramas to look out for in February 2023

February 2023 will see the return of several hit K-dramas, including Disney+’s Big Bet and TVING’s Island, both of which only concluded their first seasons or parts weeks ago. Also set to return is 2021 hit revenge series Taxi Driver, which will continue following the employees of Rainbow Taxi Company as they attempt to right societal wrongs.

Melodrama fans can also look out for fantasy-romance period drama Our Blooming Youth, led by Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1, Happiness). In it, he plays a tortured crown prince harbouring a curse, eventually crossing paths with a noblewoman reeling from a family tragedy. Disney+’s Call It Love promises a similarly tragic romance, with Lee Sung-kyung leading the series as a revenge-motivated young woman who finds herself falling for the enemy.

February also offers up light-hearted palate-cleansers if the melodrama gets too much, beginning with Netflix original Love To Hate You, a classic enemies-to-lovers tale between a rookie lawyer (Kim Ok-vin) and A-list actor (Yoo Teo).

In search for something a little more unpredictable? Look no further than the upcoming drama adaptation of The Heavenly Idol. In one final project before his impending enlistment, Business Proposal scene-stealer Kim Min-kyu stars as a heavenly priest-turned-K-pop-idol when he accidentally possesses the body of the member of a failed boy band.

Our Blooming Youth

Park Hyung-sik stars in upcoming fantasy period drama Our Blooming Youth as crown prince Lee Hwan, who lives a lonely life as the victim of a mysterious curse. He crosses paths with Min Jae-yi (Jeon So-nee), a young noblewoman framed for the murder of her entire family. The prince offers to save Jae-yi only if she agrees to help him break his curse. She accepts, causing their fates to intertwine.

Our Blooming Youth begins airing on tvN and Prime Video from February 6.

Love To Hate You

The first of Netflix’s 2023 original dramas is Love To Hate You, which follows Yeo Mi-ran (Kim Ok-vin), a rookie lawyer at an entertainment law firm who hates losing to men, and Nam Kang-ho (Yoo Teo), an A-list actor who is deeply suspicious of the women around him. Neither Mi-ran nor Kang-ho believe in love, but the pair reluctantly find themselves falling for one another after they begin working together.

Love To Hate You also stars Money Heist Korea’s Kim Ji-hoon as Do Won-jun, an actor-turned-manager who gave up on his dreams to support Kang-ho’s career, and Go Won-hee as Shin Na-eun, Mi-ran’s housemate and best friend.

Love To Hate You premieres on February 10 via Netflix.

The Heavenly Idol

Adapted from the web novel of the same name, this whimsical new series stars Business Proposal’s Kim Min-kyu as Pontifex Lembrary, a divine priest who winds up possessing the body of Woo Yeon-woo, a member of an unpopular idol group called Wild Animal. Placed onstage with the group for a performance, the priest shouts that he does not know how to dance, causing them to go viral.

Meanwhile, Go Bo-gyeol (Hi Bye, Mama!) plays Kim Dal, Yeon-woo’s only fan who later becomes the manager of Wild Animal to save the group. She helps Pontifex Lembrary acclimate to his new life as an idol, though he encounters problems including religious fanatics and the devil along the way.

The Heavenly Idol will air its first episode on February 15 on tvN.

Big Bet (season 2)

Disney+ original series Big Bet starring veteran actor Choi Min-sik is set to return for its second season in February. The first season of the series followed Cha Moo-sik (Choi), who rose to become the king of the casino in the Philippines without money or connections, as he became entangled in a murder case. Hot on his heels is Oh Seung-hoon (Son Suk-ku), who investigates the murders and attempts to pin Moo-sik down.

Big Bet season 2 premieres on February 15 on Disney+.

Taxi Driver (season 2)

Also returning for its second season is SBS’ hit revenge series Taxi Driver, an adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name. The upcoming season continues the story of Kim Do-ki (Lee Je-hoon), a Naval Academy graduate whose life changes after his mother is murdered by a serial killer.

Do-ki now works as a deluxe taxi driver for the Rainbow Taxi Company, which offers a special revenge service to its patrons who have been wronged. This revenge is carried out by Do-ki and his co-workers, which include CEO Jang Sung-chul (Kim Eui-sung) and hacker Ahn Go-eun (Pyo Ye-jin).

Taxi Driver season 2 begins airing on SBS from February 17.

Call It Love

Sh**ting Stars’ Lee Sung-kyung and Somebody’s Kim Young-kwang are set to lead Disney+’s upcoming melodrama series, Call It Love. Lee stars as Sim Woo-joo, a woman whose life goes downhill after finding out about her father’s infidelity. He dies shortly after her discovery and Woo-joo gets kicked out of her family home by her father’s mistress.

Vowing to take revenge, Woo-joo approaches Dong-jin (played by Kim), the mistress’ son from a previous relationship. As she gets to know him, Woo-joo soon realises that the pair are kindred spirits, forming a romantic bond with Dong-jin that complicates her plans for revenge.

Call It Love arrives on Disney+ on February 22.

Island (part 2)

Just a little over a month after the first half of the series aired, Island is returning with its second part in February to continue the monster tale set on Jeju Island. Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo are all set to reprise their roles as half-demon Ban, heiress and prophesised saviour Won Mi-ho and the young priest Yo-han.

Having pledged his loyalty to protecting Mi-ho from demons, Ban finds himself becoming weaker in the upcoming episodes. In an effort to save both Ban and the humans of Jeju Island, Mi-ho vows to find out how to awaken the powers within her.

Island part 2 premieres on February 24 via TVING and Amazon Prime Video.