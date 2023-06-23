In July, K-drama fans will be pleased to see the return of several hits from recent years, including Disney+ thriller Shadow Detective, Netflix original series D.P. and the supernatural comedy The Uncanny Counter.

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung is also set to lead her first K-drama of the year with Not Others, a touching mother-daughter comedy-drama centred on the unbreakable bond of family. On a heavier note, Na In-woo leads Longing For You as an optimistic young detective suddenly burdened by the deaths and secrets lurking in his family history.

While love isn’t exactly in the air this month, those in need of that classic K-drama romance fix can still look forward to My Lovely Liar, in which a pair of outcasts (played by Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun) find solace in one another despite having lost faith in the world.

Here are the 6 new K-dramas to check out in July 2023.

Shadow Detective 2

Lee Sung-min reprises his role as veteran detective Kim Tae-rok in Shadow Detective 2, following its thrilling first season in 2022 in which he was thrust into the center of a murder mystery after a strange phone call from the anonymous “friend”.

In the new season, Tae-rok postpones his retirement to join the juvenile crimes unit while spending his time between cases trying to uncover the true identity of “friend”. Despite the detective’s move to a new unit, violent crime detectives Lee Sung-ah (Kyung Soo-jin) and Son Kyung-chan (Lee Hak-joo) continue to support the veteran in his investigations.

Shadow Detective 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 5.

Not Others

In upcoming comedy-drama K-drama Not Others, Jeon Hye-jin and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung play Eun-mi and Jin-hee, a mother-daughter duo who – despite their frequent arguments – share a fiercely loving bond. At 29, Jin-hee has spent her entire life living under her mother’s roof.

However, their life together gets shaken up after Eun-mi gets to know the mysterious doctor Jin-hong (Ahn Jae-wook) while her daughter crosses paths with the combative Jae-won (Park Sung-hoon) at work.

Not Others premieres July 17 on ENA and Genie TV.

My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar stars Love Alarm’s Kim So-hyun as Mok Sol-hee, a young woman with a supernatural ability to tell when people are lying. Although her ability proves handy at times, Sol-hee sees it as a curse, and finds it difficult to trust anybody.

Meanwhile, former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun plays Kim Do-ha, a successful music producer who is forced into living as a recluse after being accused of murder. Despite Sol-hee’s lack of faith in others, her ability makes her the only person to realise that Do-ha is innocent even when the rest of the world has turned on him. As they attempt to clear his name, the pair begin to develop a romance.

My Lovely Liar begins airing on tvN from July 24.

Longing For You

Despite its romantic-sounding title, the upcoming Longing For You is anything but. The thrilling mystery K-drama stars Na In-woo as Oh Jin-seong, a cheerful young detective in the crime-free town of Woo-jin whose life is turned upside down when his brother Jin-woo (ex-NU’EST’s Ren) is accused of murder.

Fighting tooth and nail to clear his brother’s name, Jin-seong eventually finds the culprit and is granted a promotion at the major Gangnam police station. His happiness is short-lived, however, when Jin-woo is suddenly killed. As he seeks to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death, the detective chances upon a series of shocking family secrets.

Longing For You premieres on July 26 on ENA and Genie TV.

D.P. 2

Nearly two years after its wildly successful first season, military police drama D.P. is finally returning to our screens. Jung Hae-in reprises his role as An Jun-ho, a young soldier tasked with capturing deserters under the guidance of Sergeant Park Beom-gu (Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan).

D.P. 2 deals with the aftermath of the shocking events of season one’s final episode, which forced Jun-ho to make a life-changing decision for his survival. Now wearing a target on his back, he uses his experience as a D.P soldier to evade capture as he goes from hunter to hunted.

D.P. 2 premieres worldwide on Netflix on July 28.

The Uncanny Counter 2

Based on the hugely popular webtoon of the same name, The Uncanny Counter follows a team of demon hunters known as the ‘Five Counters’ who travel to earth to take down demons in disguise.

Jo Byeong-gyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran and Ahn Suk-hwan are all set to return as a team in the new season, along with new recruits played by Yoo In-soo (All Of Us Are Dead) and Jin Sun-kyu (Through The Darkness). With a new season comes powerful new villains, who will be played by Kang Ki-young and The Glory’s Kim Hieora.

The Uncanny Counter 2 begins airing on tvN from July 29, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.