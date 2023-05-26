7 new K-dramas to check out in June 2023

Fans of darker K-dramas are in for a treat this June, which is set to be a month of thrillers – supernatural or otherwise.

First up is Netflix original Bloodhounds, an action-packed drama that follows two promising young men as they find themselves among dangerous forces in pursuit of money. Meanwhile, The Glory fan-favourite Lim Ji-yeon is set to return in Lies Hidden in My Garden, a suspense thriller that brings together two women from dramatically different backgrounds.

Those in search of supernatural thrills can look forward to the Kim Tae-ri-led Revenant, in which the actress plays a young woman possessed by a demon. Meanwhile, 2PM‘s Ok Taecyeon plays a human-vampire hybrid in Heartbeat, a supernatural romance fantasy.

On a lighter note, fellow 2PM member Lee Jun-ho leads King The Land with Girls’ Generation’s Yoona as they form a hate-to-love relationship amid a succession war for a hotel conglomerate. Meanwhile, the webtoon-based fantasy See You In My 19th Life depicts a love that transcends lifetimes.

Advertisement

Here are the 7 new K-dramas to watch in June 2023.

Bloodhounds

In the upcoming action noir Bloodhounds (previously known as Hunting Dogs), Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi star as Geon-woo and Woo-jin, a pair of promising young boxers swept up into a ruthless, dangerous new world when a private moneylender enlists their help in a grand scheme to take down a powerful illegal loan shark.

Plagued with their own financial troubles, the duo become further entangled in the world of private loans in order to escape their debt, until they find themselves getting far more than they’d bargained for.

Bloodhounds premieres globally on Netflix on June 9.

King The Land

2PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girls’ Generation’s Yoona lead King The Land, a romantic comedy that takes place amid a messy inheritance war. Lee plays chaebol heir Goo Won, who is set to inherit the luxurious King Group’s chain of hotels.

Meanwhile, Yoona stars as cheerful hotelier Cheon Sa-rang, who wears a smile on her face every day at work until she meets Goo Won. Despite initial clashes between the pair, they soon develop a romantic hate-to-love relationship.

Advertisement

King The Land premieres on JTBC on June 17. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix.

See You In My 19th Life

Based on the webtoon of the same name, See You In My 19th Life is a fantasy romance series following the life of Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun), a young woman with the ability to remember all her past lives. After her 18th life is abruptly cut short due to a tragic accident, she makes it her mission to reconnect with those she knew in her new life.

Ahn Bo-hyun plays Moon Seo-ha, the executive director of MI Hotels where Ji-eum works. Unknown to him, Seo-ha also shares a connection with Ji-eum’s past life through a traumatic car accident in his past.

See You In My 19th Life begins airing on tvN from June 17, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Lies Hidden in My Garden

Top actress Kim Tae-hee leads suspense thriller Lies Hidden in My Garden as Joo-ran, a wealthy housewife to a doctor who has lived her entire life in comfort. This all changes when she begins investigating a strange smell that appears in her garden, which leads her to Sang-eun (The Glory’s Lim Ji-yeon).

Unlike Joo-ran, Sang-eun has led a life of hardship, and is now married to the abusive Yoon-beom (Choi Jae-rim), who works for a pharmaceutical company. Despite being pregnant, Sang-eun is continuously subject to her husband’s violence until she receives a phone call one day informing her that he has died.

Lies Hidden in My Garden premieres on ENA on June 19.

Numbers

Jang Ho-woo (Kim Myung-soo) is a highly intelligent accountant at Taeil Accounting Firm, one of the big four firms in Korea. Around him are Han Seung-jo (Choi Jin-hyuk), the son of the company’s vice president and Jin Yeon-ah (Yeonwoo), a senior associate at the firm. Despite being the only person at his workplace who only has a high school diploma, Ho-woo excels at his job and strives to fight injustice.

Numbers premieres on MBC on June 23.

Revenant

In this upcoming occult thriller, Ku San-young (Kim Tae-ri) plays a young woman possessed by a demon after receiving items left behind by her late father. She finds herself slowly changing as mysterious deaths start to occur around her, leaving her confused and desperate to learn the truth.

She soon crosses paths with Korean folklore professor Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se), who has the ability to see demons. He immediately identifies the demon possessing San-young as the one who killed his mother as a child, and the pair work to expel the demon.

Revenant premieres on SBS on June 23, and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

Heartbeat

In Heartbeat, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon stars as Sun Woo-hyeol, a half-human, half-vampire who longs to become a full human. He winds up entangled with Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an), who runs a guest house on top of working several odd jobs.

Although she is known to those around her as a cold-hearted person In-hae begins warming up to Woo-hyeol after their circumstances lead the two into sharing a home, soon developing a romantic relationship with the vampire.

Heartbeat begins airing on KBS2 from June 26.