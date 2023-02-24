7 new K-dramas to check out in March 2023

Familiar faces and genres return to the K-drama world this March, beginning with All Of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan-young, who plays as a taxi driver for the deceased in the upcoming Delivery Man. For those still missing the carnage of the Netflix zombie series, this month will also see the arrival of Duty After School, in which high school students join the war against invading alien monsters as an extra-curricular activity.

WJSN’s Bona (Twenty Five Twenty One) and Business Proposal’s Seol In-a, who both broke through in 2022, are also set to lead new dramas this month. The former takes on the role of a justice-seeking princess in period drama Joseon Lawyer, while Seol taps on the nostalgia of high school in the ’90s in Oasis.

Also arriving next month is the highly-anticipated second part of Netflix’s revenge drama The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun and Kim Ji-yeon. If that isn’t enough melodrama, Pandora: Beneath The Paradise (led by Penthouse star Lee Ji-ah) will deliver a thrilling tale of revenge and political struggle.

Without further ado, here are 7 upcoming K-dramas to watch in March 2023.

Delivery Man

Delivery Man is a quirky new drama following taxi driver Seo Young-min (All Of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chan-young), who runs a one-of-a-kind service fulfilling the final wishes of ghosts. He soon crosses paths with Kang Ji-hyun (Girl’s Day singer Bang Min-ah), the ghost of a young woman who has lost her memory.

Unable to leave Young-min’s taxi, Ji-hyun begins helping him with his business. Meanwhile emergency department doctor Do Kyu-jin (Kim Min-seok) starts suspecting that sinister supernatural happenings are occurring at his workplace.

Delivery Man premieres March 1 on Genie TV, and will also be available to stream on TVING, Viki and Viu in selected regions.

Divorce Attorney Shin

A hilarious trio of longtime friends lead JTBC’s Divorce Attorney Shin: sexy pianist-turned divorce lawyer Shin Sung-han (Cho Seung-woo); his paralegal Jang Hyeong-geun (Kim Sung-kyun); and real estate agent Jo Jeong-sik (Jung Moon-sung), who aims to set up his office in the same building as Shin’s law firm.

Bickering and banter abound in the series, which promises to explore “their lukewarm friendship”.

Divorce Attorney Shin premieres on JTBC on March 4. It will stream on Netflix in selected regions

Oasis

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Oasis tells the story of a trio of high school friends as they navigate romance, friendship and their dreams of the future. At the centre of the series is transfer student Oh Jung-shin (Business Proposal’s Seol In-a), whose move from Seoul to a small town shakes up the longtime friendship and rivalry between Lee Du-hak (Jang Dong-yoon) and Choi Cheol-woong (Once Upon A Small Town’s Choo Yeong-woo).

Raised in poverty, Du-hak falls for the confident Jung-shin as soon as he lays eyes on her. The transfer student soon forms a bond with him and his best friend Cheol-woong, who also finds himself falling for Jung-shin, putting their friendship in jeopardy.

Oasis premieres on KBS2 on March 6.

The Glory (part two)

Part two of Netflix’s The Glory continues to follow Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) on her quest for revenge against her high school bullies. With her former tormentor Yeon-jin (Kim Ji-yeon) and her husband Do-yeong (Jung Sung-il) seemingly arriving on the same page at the end of part one, there is no telling how the couple will retaliate against Dong-eun’s psychological games.

The Glory part two arrives on Netflix on March 10.

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

Led by Penthouse’s Lee Ji-ah, this political melodrama follows Hong Tae-ra (Lee), a woman with a seemingly perfect life, who strives to become the First Lady of Korea. Despite this, Tae-ra has no recollection of her past until an incident jogs her memory, and she recalls the traumatic happenings of her youth. Feeling as though she has lost control of her life, Tae-ra swears to exact revenge on those responsible for her traumatic past.

By her side is her husband Pyo Jae-hyun (Lee Sang-yoon), the trailblazing CEO of a technological company. Deeply admired by his peers, Jae-hyun begins to consider running as a presidential candidate, with Tae-ra helping him climb to the top.

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise begins airing on tvN from March 11.

Duty After School

In this upcoming drama adaption of a popular webtoon, this thriller series introduces a war between humans and invading alien monsters. Led by The Empire’s Im Se-mi as high school teacher Park Eun-young, Duty After School follows a class of students forced to turn their attention away from their college entrance exams to undergo military training. They are soon made to enter the battlefield when a new wave of monsters lands on earth.

Several rising actors star as students in the forthcoming series, including Kim Ki-hae, Ahn Do-kyu (best known for BL series Blueming) and Weak Hero Class 1’s Kim Su-gyeom, among others. Idol-actors Sohee from ALICE and Kwon Eun-bin (formerly of CLC) also appear in supporting roles.

Duty After School premieres in March on TVING.

Joseon Lawyer

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, in Joseon Lawyer young scholar Kang Han-soo (Woo Do-hwan) becomes a lawyer in hopes of taking revenge on the person responsible for his parents’ demise. Skilled and cunning, Han-soo uses those who have been wronged to achieve great success as a lawyer, unintentionally becoming a hero of the people.

He soon crosses paths with princess Lee Yeon-joo (WJSN’s Bona), who cares deeply for her subjects and enlists Han-soo’s help in search of justice for a special case. The series also stars VIXX’s Cha Hak-yeon as Yoo Ji-sun, a fair and just judge in the Joseon court.

Joseon Lawyer begins airing on MBC TV from March 31.