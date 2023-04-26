5 new K-dramas to check out in May 2023

If we had a dollar for every time travel K-drama premiering this May we would have two dollars, which is not much, but it’s weird that it’s happening twice, right?

Kicking off the month is Run Into You, in which a pair of truth seekers get sent back in time to discover their hidden connection. Also going back in time is fan-favourite actor Lee Dong-wook, who reprises his role as a 1,000-year old fox spirit in Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938. Back in the past, he encounters old friends and enemies, all while trying to figure out how to return to the present.

Streaming giants Disney+ and Netflix are also bringing new offerings to the table in May, starting with the former’s R.A.C.E, which follows a woman’s journey to be recognised as more than just a diversity hire at her workplace. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Black Knight – led by none other than Kim Woo-bin – promises a thrilling journey through a distant dystopian future.

Additionally, EXO’s Sehun is set to star in his first leading K-drama role in high school romance series All That We Loved, where he and his best friend find themselves turning into rivals in love.

Here are 5 new K-dramas to add to your watchlist in May 2023.

Run Into You

Upcoming fantasy-romance drama Run Into You tells the tale of two people who get trapped in the past while pursuing the truth behind mysteries in their respective lives. Leading the series is Kim Dong-wook (The King of Pigs), who plays news anchor Yoon Hae-jun. Determined to get to the bottom of a serial murder case, Hae-jun is sent back in time to 1987.

Also sent back in time is aspiring writer Baek Yoon-young (Jin Ki-joo), who attempts to prevent her parents from marrying. As the two time travellers meet in the past, they soon realise that there is a deeper connection between their missions.

Run Into You begins airing on May 1 on KBS2, and will also be available to stream on Viu and Viki.

All That We Loved

Starring EXO’s Sehun, upcoming teen romance drama All That We Loved follows a trio of high school students as they navigate friendship and romance. Best friends Go Yoo (Sehun) and Go Joon-hee (Jo Joon-young) share a bond like no other, with the former previously having donated a kidney to his sickly friend.

Their friendship is tested upon the arrival of mysterious transfer student Han So-yeon (Jang Yeo-bin), who they both fall for at first sight. Things only get more complicated as the pair of best friends begin experiencing cellular memory syndrome from their past transplant.

All That We Loved premieres on May 5 via TVING.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

The 2020 hit fantasy series Tale of the Nine Tailed returns later this month with a new season, this time set in the year of 1938. Lee Dong-wook reprises his role as Lee Yeon, a 1000-year-old Gumiho, who is dragged back nearly a century in time following the events of the first season, while Kim Bum returns as Lee Rang, his estranged half-brother.

Joining the series is Penthouse actress Kim So-yeon, who appears as the former god of the Western mountains, Ryu Hong-joo, who runs a top restaurant in 1938 and shares a complicated history with Lee Yeon. The pair team up to face another mountain spirit, Cheon Moo-young (Itaewon Class’ Ryu Kyung-soo) while Lee Yeon tries to find his way back to the present.

Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 premieres May 6 on tvN, and will also be available to stream on TVING.

Race

Lee Yeon-hee (Welcome to Wedding Hell) stars in R.A.C.E as Park Yoon-jo, a hardworking PR professional who makes up for her lack of experience with her work ethic. The series begins when she gets hired at a top PR agency where her best friend Ryu Jae-min (Hong Jong-hyun) works. However, Yoon-jo later finds out she was only accepted into the company as a “diversity hire”.

Determined to prove her worth, Yoon-jo turns to industry veteran Koo Yi-jung (Moon So-ri) as a mentor. TVXQ’s Yunho is also set to appear in Race as Seo Dong-hoon, the representative of the agency where Yoon-jo and Jae-min work.

Race will be released on May 10 via Disney+.

Black Knight

Based on the popular webtoon Delivery Knight, Kim Woo-bin stars in Netflix’s Black Knight as ‘5-8’, a legendary delivery driver who supplies oxygen to civilians in a dystopian future. In the world of Black Knight, severe air pollution has caused most of the Korean peninsula to be cover by desert and dust, forcing most of its inhabitants underground.

On one of his jobs, ‘5-8’ meets Sa-wol (Kang Yoo-seok), a refugee living above ground who hopes to become a delivery driver someday and military intelligence officer Seol-ah (Esom), who previously saved Sa-wol’s life. Also starring in the series is Song Seung-heon, who plays Ryu Seok, the sole heir to a conglomerate that controls the world through its monopoly on oxygen.

Black Knight arrives globally on Netflix on May 12.