9 best K-dramas starring Park Seo-joon to watch on Netflix and more

Since making his acting debut in 2011, Park Seo-joon has become one of Korea’s most formidable acting talents. Over his career, he’s done it all – from dreamy romantic lead to conquering fight scenes, and stepping into Hollywood blockbusters. As his latest series Gyeongseong Creature continues to dominate Netflix, ahead of a second season later this year, NME looks back at some of Park’s most essential K-drama appearances.

Here are the 9 best K-dramas starring Park Seo-joon to add to your watchlist

A Witch’s Love (2014)

In 2014, Park scored his first leading role in A Witch’s Love as Yoon Dong-ha, a young man who is grieving the death of his girlfriend from a tragic accident. When he meets investigative reporter Ban Ji-yeon (Uhm Jung-hwa), who is 15 years older than him, sparks fly, showing early promise of a future king of Korean romance.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: iQIYI, Prime Video, Viki

Fight For My Way (2017)

Park Seo-joon won an armful of awards for his role in heartwarming K-drama Fight For My Way, recognised for his star turn as the moronic but sweet Ko Dong-man. Often considered the actor’s best role, he shines as a wannabe Taekwondo star who is stuck doing menial labour, while his dreams get further away. Park captures the pain and frustrations of his character viscerally, while showing his unwavering loyalties to his friends.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Viki

Gyeongseong Creature (2023)

Park’s latest role found him starring opposite another K-drama superstar in Han So-hee, as the pair fought against terrifying monsters in occupied Seoul. Despite the show’s shortcomings, the actor was one of its parts that worked best, shining as Jang Tae-sang, whether in his self-centred era or – once he’d been exposed to the horrors of the Japanese forces – fighting to save his loved ones and fellow citizens.

Episodes: 10

How to watch: Netflix

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)

Park Seo-joon might be best-known for being the swoon-worthy lead in many a romance K-drama, but there are many more strings to his bow. In Hwarang, he showcases several – be that his knack for goofy comedy moments, or selling his character Dog-bird’s determination and transformation from low-class man out for revenge to epic fighter.

Episodes: 20, plus 4 specials

How to watch: Netflix, Viki

Itaewon Class (2020)

Park’s shining moment so far when it comes to the small screen, Itaewon Class shot him several rungs up the ladder of stardom. The actor made it impossible not to root for his character, the troubled Park Sae-royi, who was attempting to rebuild his life after being released from prison – and avenge his father’s death at the hands of a powerful business tycoon. Full of gritty determination, Seo-joon’s performance made this refreshing K-drama gripping and compelling throughout.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)

In 2015’s Kill Me, Heal Me, Park showed off his abilities to play the protective sibling, starring as Oh Ri-on, the twin brother of psychiatric resident Oh Ri-jin (Hwang Jung-eum). Ri-jin is attempting to help Cha Do-hyun (Ji Sung) through his dissociative identity disorder, but must deal with her brother digging into the immoral lives of those surrounding Do-hyun.

Episodes: 20

How to watch: Netflix, Viki

Record Of Youth (2020)

If you’re looking for a K-drama with maximum Park Seo-joon screen time, then Record Of Youth will disappoint you – the star only makes a cameo appearance. But come for a glimpse of Park and stay for the stories of three young people trying to make it in the entertainment industry. It’s intimate and tender, drawing you into the characters’ lives in a way that makes you never want to leave.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

She Was Pretty (2015)

In She Was Pretty, Park’s character, Ji Sung-jun, has his flaws – particularly in his attitude to his former best friend, and now employee, Kim Hye-jin (Hwang Jung-eum). But the actor’s performance here is almost perfect. He forms part of the beating heart of this sweet romantic comedy, unravelling the layers of his workaholic, sometimes mean, character, helping viewers to understand – if not forgive – the motives behind his actions.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: iQIYI, Netflix, Viki

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? (2018)

In What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Park Seo-joon makes an unlikeable character charming. He plays vice chairman Lee Yeong-joon, a man who has no trouble with self-confidence but is perpetually single. On the surface, it seems like a straightforward story – a powerful man decides he can’t cope without his secretary (Park Min-young), so arrogantly decides to make her fall in love with him instead. However, there’s so much more depth to this show – and to Yeong-joon – which is brilliantly portrayed by Park.

Episodes: 16

How to watch: iQIYI, Hulu, Netflix, Viki