Here’s what we know about ‘The Mandalorian’ season four

After a brief detour into The Book Of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian returned properly with its third season this year.

The Star Wars spin-off first aired in 2019 with a second season following in 2020. The Mandalorian was renewed for season three the same year.

A synopsis reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu.”

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) continue their journey together.”

With the season finale dropping on Disney+ earlier today (April 20), it’s the perfect time to start thinking about where the show might go next. Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season four…

Has The Mandalorian season 4 been confirmed?

Not yet but showrunner Jon Favreau is hopeful

Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t officially announced that The Mandalorian will be returning for a fourth season. However, it’s one of Disney+’s biggest shows so a renewal seems likely.

Jon Favreau is hopeful as well. Speaking to BFMTV, he confirmed that he’s already written season four alongside Dave Filoni [executive producer of Lucasfilm]. “I was writing it during post-production [of season three]. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story,” he explained.

Advertisement

He went on to say that because the pair are currently working on another spin-off Ahsoka, they “need to understand what’s happening on other shows [because they] all take place in the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more we need to keep in mind. [it all] has to feel like a continuation and one full story,” he added.

It confirms what Favreau said to CinemaBlend during 2022’s Star Wars Celebration. “With television, we’re very lucky that we don’t have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise,” he said.

Who could return in The Mandalorian season 4?

Baby Yoda isn’t going anywhere

It’s impossible to imagine The Mandalorian without Grogu or Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin so if we do get a season four, it’s highly likely they’ll return. Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa recently called the pair “the heart of the show,” despite the rapidly expanding cast.

Fans can also expect to see Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Emily Swallow (The Armorer) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) again – though considering Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) seemingly met his fiery end in the season three finale, it’s unlikely he’ll return.

Season three also introduced us to new characters played by Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd so, depending on their roles, they too could make a return.

There’s also the possibility that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) could cross over once again from their respective spin-offs after being first introduced in The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka made her big screen debut in season two and is getting her own series set within the same timeframe as The Mandalorian later this year. There’s also the Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew which also exists within the same universe.

Add in the news from Star Wars Celebration 2023 that Daisy Ridley’s Rey is soon to make her comeback in a movie, directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and you’ve got even more characters that could team up with Mando and his cuddly pal.

Speaking about the potential for crossovers, Favreau said: “I think that inevitably, no matter how simple you start, the story threads start to connect and weave and overlap. And with Dave Filoni’s deep understanding of everything around the time period, opportunities will always arise when we have story meetings and conversations about, ‘Well, you know what character would be here now…’ I mean, that’s really how the Luke [Skywalker] thing happened.”

One character we probably won’t see again though is Cara Dune who was a “big part” of the first two seasons. Gina Carano was fired after making posts on social media that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Speaking to Deadline about a possible return, executive producer Rick Famuyiwa said: “It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it. Many characters are fighting for their screen time,” which seems like a polite way to say probably not.

What could the plot involve?

More helmets, more space travel

The Mandalorian started life as a samurai-inspired tale but quickly grew to become a vibrant, intergalactic adventure. Season three sees Din Djarin return to his spiritual homeland of Mandalore to redeem himself for removing his helmet, before getting caught up in tribal conflict and another face-off with the Empire’s biggest and baddest, Moff Gideon.

“When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it, we’d go back and forth, I would adjust. And there it was,” Favreau told CinemaBlend.

“Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don’t wear helmets, what’s happening on Mandalore, what’s Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling.”

Will The Mandalorian season 4 be the last?

Don’t be silly

Despite rumours that season four will be the last we see of The Mandalorian, Favreau recently shut those down.

Speaking to Total Film, he said he didn’t think it would be the end. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind.”

“Quite the contrary, I’d love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more,” he added.

The Mandalorian season three is now streaming on Disney+