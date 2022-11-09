Here’s what we know about ‘The Witcher’ season four

In the realms of TV fantasy, The Witcher is perhaps closest to Game Of Thrones in the cultural zeitgeist. The franchise’s already successful foundation does help, from the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski to the critically acclaimed games from studio CD Projekt which further established Geralt of Rivia’s adventures around the world.

As such, it’s perhaps impressive a TV adaptation has managed to attract a similar reverence. If many recognise Henry Cavill as their definitive Superman, there’ll be just as many who see the actor as the ultimate Geralt. While Netflix looks to create a new future for the series, here’s everything we know about season four.

Has The Witcher season four been confirmed?

The White Wolf will return

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed a fourth season is in the works on October 29, 2022. The announcement comes way ahead of the show’s third season, which is scheduled to be released in summer 2023.

Henry Cavill also confirmed he’ll be stepping down from the role of Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over in the fourth season.

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth! Read more: https://t.co/ABQMdqkzXX pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2022

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four,” Cavill said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you find.”

In his own statement, Hemsworth said: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

Advertisement

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Why did Henry Cavill quit The Witcher?

Some say it was due to creative differences…

Fans of the show were quick to scour the internet for clues as to why Cavill suddenly decided to quit.

Following the announcement, some assumed that Cavill’s decision was due to his commitments to Superman. After he was shown in a post-credits scene in Black Adam earlier this month, it was confirmed Cavill would reprise the role in future DC projects.

Some fans, however, have pointed to potential behind-the-scenes trouble as the reason for his exit, stemming from an interview with Beay DeMayo, a former producer and writer on the series.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A (via TheDirect), DeMayo shared how he recruited the production team on X-Men ‘97, and compared the experience to The Witcher.

“My general rule was you HAD to be a fan. No questions,” DeMayo wrote. “I’ve been on shows – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material).

henry cavill saying he’ll leave the witcher if the writers continue to disrespect the source material and refuse to tell good stories, then leaving is… certainly telling. the already shaky quality of the series is going down the drain. a shame because it was a guilty pleasure — persona non grata (@rainyis_yahomie) October 31, 2022

henry cavill a leaving the witcher after begging netflix for the role and being the biggest fan of the franchise is making the report that the writers hate the books seem more and more plausible. they chased that man away from the series. this is sick. — daemon is karma (@cursedhat) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill knew too much about the source material for the Witcher so Netflix got rid of him — mystic. (@MysticZireael) October 29, 2022

“It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

Is there any word on a release date for season four?

There’s a long wait yet

As the third season is scheduled for summer 2023, it’ll likely be a few years beyond that date before we see Hemsworth’s take on Geralt.

Each season so far has been released every two years, with season one in 2019 and season two in 2021. If it sticks to the same trajectory, season four will likely come out in 2025.

Do we know what season four will be about?

Let’s turn to the books

Each season of The Witcher so far has followed the chronology of the books. The first season was based on short story collections The Last Wish and Sword Of Destiny which take place before the main saga, while season two adapted the first novel Blood Of Elves.

As the third season is based on the second novel, Time Of Contempt, it’s reasonable to assume the fourth season will adapt the next book, Baptism Of Fire.

Are there any spinoffs in the meantime?

Prequels are all the rage

If you’re keen for more Witcher screen outings, an animated prequel film titled The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf was released in 2021. This follows the origin story of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, who is voiced by Theo James.

A prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is also set to be released on December 25, 2022. This four-episode series takes place 1,200 years before the main show, depicting the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, which allowed creatures from different worlds to travel between dimensions.