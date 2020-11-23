What to watch this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (November 23-29)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including local dramas and international film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 23 to 29:
1Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
What’s it like being one of the biggest pop stars in the world? Shawn Mendes reflects on his rise to international superstar status as he embarks on his 2019 world tour. The Canadian singer gets real about his love for music, and the toll fame has had on his life and his relationship with fellow pop star Camila Cabello. Also expect never-before-seen footage of Mendes’ home life and his songwriting process.
Out November 23 on Netflix.
2Hillbilly Elegy
Based on J.D. Vance’s memoir, this biopic follows J.D. (Gabriel Basso) as a working-class kid-turned-Yale law student forced to return to his hometown by a family crisis. Along the way, the film explores the complicated relationships between J.D., his troubled mother Bev (Amy Adams), and his plucky grandmother (Glenn Close), painting a heartfelt portrait of an Appalachian family’s struggles amid adversity.
Out November 24 on Netflix.
3Uncle Frank
Set in 1973, Uncle Frank follows Beth, a Southern teenager who leaves her rural hometown to pay a surprise visit to her Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany), a renowned professor at NYU. Once there, she discovers that Frank is gay, having kept his decade-long relationship with his lover Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) hidden from his conservative family for years. The unexpected passing of Frank’s father, however, forces Frank to return home for the funeral with Beth at his side, sparking a series of events that will see Frank struggle to face his deepest fears and attempt to find a place in a family he never felt at home in.
Out November 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
4Puteri Gunung Ledang
Revisit one of the most epic Malaysian love stories with Saw Teong Hin’s 2004 classic film, Puteri Gunung Ledang. The period fantasy film follows legendary Malay-Muslim warrior, Hang Tuah (played by M. Nasir), and his forbidden romance with the beautiful Gusti Putri (Tiara Jacquelina), a Javanese-Hindu princess. But when her Majapahit kingdom is in danger, Gusti Putri is suddenly forced to marry Sultan Mahmud of Malacca in order to keep her people safe.
Out November 26 on Netflix.
5The Call
What if one call can change everything you think you knew? Directed by Lee Chung-Hyun, the mystery-thriller revolves around Seo-Yeon (Park Shin-Hye), who returns to her old home and answers a phone call from Young-Sook (Jeon), a woman living 20 years in the past. The two soon form an unlikely friendship – until Seo Yeon finds out she’s been talking to a serial killer.
Out November 27 on Netflix.