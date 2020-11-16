What to watch this week on Netflix, HBO in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (November 16-22)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including local dramas and international film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 16 to 22:
1His Dark Materials (Season 2)
The journey of Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) continues in His Dark Materials, this time in a new season based on The Subtle Knife, the second novel in Philip Pullman’s epic trilogy. The new instalment kicks off with Belacqua befriending Will Parry (Amir Wilson), a young boy searching for his missing father, and the duo discovering that their fates are intertwined.
Out November 17 on HBO GO and HBO.
2Kevin Hart: Zero Fucks Given
Get up close and personal with Kevin Hart in his new comedy special, filmed right from his actual living room – because it’s the only place he feels safe right now during the pandemic. Expect nothing less than honest truth from the comedian, who’ll talk about his cheating scandal, cancel culture, COVID-19 and much more.
Out November 17 on Netflix.
3We Are The Champions
From the world’s best dancing dog to the global Yo-Yo champion, new docuseries We Are The Champions explores the weird and wacky world of unusual competitions from around the globe. The show is narrated and executive produced by The Office’s Rainn Wilson, who is a self-proclaimed “expert” on the unconventional.
Out November 17 on Netflix.
4Voices Of Fire
Pharrell Williams and his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams go on a search through their hometown community in Virginia to build a choir that can change the world. In Voices Of Fire, the duo team up with a number of influential gospel musicians to find the best talents for their new group, armed with the belief that diversity will give the new choir a collective voice with greater meaning.
Out November 20 on Netflix.
5Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
A small town is in trouble when the Scrooge-like Regina Fuller (played by Christine Baranski) sets out to evict the residents in order to sell the land to a mall developer – during the Christmas season. Thankfully, Dolly Parton is here to save the day. The country superstar plays an angel who will help Fuller find her Christmas spirit. The film also stars Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Treat Williams (Chesapeake Shores), Josh Segarra (Arrow) and more.
Out November 22 on Netflix.