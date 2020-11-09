What to watch this week on Netflix, HBO in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (November 9-15)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including local dramas and international film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 9 to 15:
1Industry
An ambitious young woman from upstate New York, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), is thrown into the cutthroat world of international finance at leading London bank Pierpoint & Co. She is joined by a diverse pool of equally talented fresh graduates, as they navigate their ambition and each other on the highly competitive environment of the trading floor. Industry also takes a closer look at how gender, race, class and privilege shape minds and identities in the workplace.
Out November 10 on HBO.
2The Life Ahead
Academy Award-winning actress Sophia Loren makes her long-awaited return to acting in The Life Ahead, after a lengthy 11-year absence. The Italian thespian stars as Madame Rosa, a Jewish Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old Senegalese orphan after he tries to rob her. The film, which is based on The Life Before Us, the 1975 novel by French author Romain Gary, was also directed by Loren’s son Edoardo Ponti.
Out November 13 on Netflix.
3Jesters: The Game Changers
Set during the Joseon Dynasty, Jesters: The Game Changers follows Deok-Ho (played by Cho Jin-Woong), the leader of a gang of clowns who travel across the country to perform tales about the reigning monarch. But when their stories start to tarnish the reputation of King Sejo (Park Hee-Soon), his men recruit the jesters and force them to spread positive rumours about the king – or lose their lives. Son Hyun-Joo, Ko Chang-Seok, Kim Seul-Gi and Yoon Park also star.
Out November 13 on HBO GO and RED by HBO.
421 Bridges
The late Chadwick Boseman stars in this action thriller, directed by Brian Kirk, as a determined NYPD detective tasked with taking down a pair of notorious cop killers. After his own father was murdered while on duty, Andre Davis (Boseman) has made it his life’s mission to protect others. However in his latest pursuit, Davis uncovers a conspiracy linked to the crimes. The 21 Bridges cast also includes Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch and J. K. Simmons.
Out November 14 on HBO.
5Alter Me
Enchong Dee and Jasmine Curtis-Smith star in this Filipino romcom directed by RC Delos Reyes and written by Danno Christoper Mariquit. Alter Me follows Aimee, a hardworking HR manager who’s trying to get over a long-term relationship. To restart her love life, she hires help from an escort who later falls for her.
Out November 15 on Netflix.