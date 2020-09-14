What to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Philippines, Malaysia & Singapore and more (September 14-20)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including local dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 14 to 20:
1The Garden Of Evening Mists
Set in 1940s and 1950s Malaya, The Garden Of Evening Mists follows a woman who, after surviving imprisonment in a brutal Japanese war camp, sets out to build a garden in memory of her late sister. She heads off to Cameron Highlands in search of a renowned Japanese gardener, and their friendship soon blossoms into a forbidden love affair. The film is based on Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng’s award-winning 2012 novel of the same name.
Out now on HBO Go.
2The Devil All The Time
Antonio Campos’ film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel, The Devil All The Time, revolves around Arvin Russell (played by Tom Holland), a young man who has to protect his family from sinister forces in the small town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. The film stars an all-star ensemble cast featuring Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan and Bill Skarsgård.
Out September 16 on Netflix.
3Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed
On Malaysia Day 2020, comedian Dr. Jason Leong will make his Netflix debut with his very own stand-up special, Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed. Prepare for over an hour of laughs and truth bombs from the former medical practitioner as he tackles topics such as the miracle of childbirth, traditional healers and everything in between. The showcase will be the third Netflix stand-up special from Malaysia, following shows by Harith Iskandar and Kavin Jay.
Out September 16 on Netflix.
4Long Way Up
Follow Ewan McGregor as he embarks on an exhilarating adventure across the Americas with his best friend Charley Boorman. But here’s a twist: they’ll travel on only electric motorcycles.
The show documents the pair’s journey from Argentina to Los Angeles, as they explore the beautiful landscapes of South America and learn about the different cultures of the cities they arrive in. Will they make it to the City Of Angels in one piece?
Out September 18 on Apple TV+.
5Ratched
American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’s latest psychological thriller stars Sarah Paulson as the titular Nurse Ratched, who begins a job at a creepy psychiatric hospital. After witnessing patients undergo sinister experiments, she slowly becomes attracted to the institution’s evil plans, which bring out her true colours and intentions. Paulson stars alongside Judy Davis, Sharon Stone and Finn Wittrock.
Out September 18 on Netflix.