What to watch this week on Netflix, HBO in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (September 28-October 4)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including regional dramas and foreign film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 28 to October 4:
1Pasal Kau!
Hairul Azreen stars as Aiman, a hardworking Average Joe working at a hotel. Though he doesn’t have the looks – nor the brains – his colleague Jane (Janna Nick) develops a crush on him. But before she gets the chance to declare her love for him, the hotel suddenly goes into lockdown and they’re all held hostage by a notorious mobster. Now it’s up to Aiman, Jane and the rest of the gang to save their guests before it’s too late.
Pasal Kau!, also known as All Because Of You, is an action-packed romcom directed by Malaysian filmmaker Adrian Teh. It also stars Amerul Affendi, Henley Hii and Teufiq Hanafi.
Out October 1 on Netflix.
2Emily In Paris
From the creator of Sex And The City and 90210 comes a brand-new stylish series about an ambitious young woman named Emily, who moves from Chicago to Paris after landing her dream job at a prestigious French company. But once there, Emily has to face the challenges of life and love in a foreign new city, or forever get lost in translation. Emily In Paris stars Lily Collins as its titular heroine.
Out October 2 on Netflix.
3Serious Men
Sudhir Mishra helms the film adaptation of Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name, which centres on India’s middle-class population. Ayyan Mani (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a man who was born into poverty and determined to ensure a good life for his son. When he discovers that his 10-year-old child might actually be a genius in the making, Mani decides to spin a web of lies that soon puts both him and his family in more trouble than he could’ve imagined.
Out October 2 on Netflix.
4Warrior (Season 2)
After the brutal defeat at the hands of Li Yong (Joe Taslim) during the season one finale, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) has to climb his way back to the top at Hop Wei Tong. The new season of Warrior is also set to introduce several new storylines and characters: Chen Tang will play Hong, a deadly hired gun sent over from China; Céline Buckens the rebellious blue-blooded Sophie Mercer; and Nellie Davenport a wealthy widow.
Out October 3 on HBO Go and Cinemax.
5David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
English broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough has seen more of the natural world than most. Now at 94 years of age, the revered naturalist will reflect on the devastating changes of humanity’s impact while sharing his message of hope for future generations. The documentary was produced by the World Wide Fund for Nature and Silverback Films, and helmed by a trio of esteemed nature documentary directors led by Planet Earth’s Alastair Fothergill.
Out October 4 on Netflix.