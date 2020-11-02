What to watch this week on Netflix, iQIYI in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (November 2-8)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 2 to 8:
1Mother
An erratic and single mother is shaken when she finds out that her quiet and lovable son has killed his grandparents. Desperate to protect her child, she does whatever it takes to understand the true motive behind his crime. Directed by Tatsushi Omori (2019’s Taro The Fool), Mother is a heart-wrenching family drama loosely inspired by true events. It stars Masami Nagasawa alongside Sadao Abe.
Out November 3 on Netflix.
2Birthcare Centre
Oh Hyun-Jin (played by Uhm Ji-Won) is used to being the best at everything she does, and has even clinched the title of the youngest executive at her cutthroat company. But she gets thrown for a loop after she delivers her first child and realises she hasn’t got a clue about how to raise a baby. She soon checks into an exclusive birthcare centre, where she learns how to care for her newborn while forging friendships with the other mothers.
Out November 3 on iQIYI.
3Miss India
Keerthy Sureh plays Samyuktha, an aspiring entrepreneur who wants to bring her Indian tea business overseas. But in order to achieve her dreams, Samyuktha must first overcome several challenges, including disapproval from her traditional family about what is expected from a woman. Miss India is produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and directed by Nagendra Nath.
Out November 4 on Netflix.
4Paranormal
Enter the strange world of Paranormal with hematology professor Refaat Ismail , who seeks to understand a bizarre series of events that has turned his world upside down. Alongside his colleague, Ismail (played by Ahmed Amin) abandons his lifelong scientific convictions in order to save his loved ones from unseen dangers. The series is based on the best-selling thriller novel series of the same name by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik.
Out November 5 on Netflix.
5Let Life Be Beautiful
Based on real-life events, Let Life Be Beautiful tells the story of Wang Xinyang, a teenager whose life is turned upside down after he is diagnosed with leukaemia. The coming-of-age movie is the first in a planned 13-film series that will be released throughout 2020 and 2021. It is directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Lin Ziping, best known for his work on the 2015 blockbuster Our Times, and produced by The Left Ear’s Huang Zhiming.
Out November 5 on iQIYI.