What to watch this week on Netflix, iQIYI in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (October 19-25)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 19 to 25:
1The Spies Who Loved Me
Yoo In-Na stars as Kang Ah Reum, an innocent wedding dress designer who gets married twice – both times unwittingly to secret agents. Her first husband, Jun Ji Hoon (played by Shinhwa’s Eric Mun), a charming but reckless interpol agent; meanwhile her second husband Derek Hyun (Im Joo Hwan), a cold-blooded for-hire spy who will do anything.
Out October 21 on iQIYI.
2Rebecca
After a whirlwind romance, a young woman (Lily James) moves in with her wealthy husband, a widower named Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). When she struggles to settle into his sprawling and imposing estate, she soon discovers herself fighting to escape the shadow of Winter’s first wife, Rebecca, whose memory is being kept alive by the sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).
Rebecca is the second English-language feature film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic 1938 Gothic novel of the same name, following Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 version. This new adaptation was written by Kick-Ass’ Jane Goldman and directed by Free Fire’s Ben Wheatley.
Out October 21 on Netflix.
3On The Rocks
When her marriage suddenly goes awry, a woman (played by Rashida Jones) reunites with her playboy father (Bill Murray) to track down her husband in New York City. Sofia Coppola’s first feature-length since 2017’s The Beguiled, On The Rocks is a heartwarming story about family and the true meaning of love and marriage. The film also brings Coppola and Murray back together since their last movie, 2003’s Lost In Translation.
Out October 23 on Apple TV+.
4Over The Moon
A young girl, armed with a passion for science and a determination to prove the existence of the Chinese moon goddess Chang’e, builds a rocket ship to embark on an incredible journey into space. Once there, she discovers a fantastical land filled with wondrous creatures.
Over The Moon features a star-studded voice cast, which features notable Asian-American actors such as Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, comedian Margret Cho, Phillipa Soo from the Broadway musical Hamilton and John Cho of the Harold & Kumar series.
Out October 23 on Netflix.
5The Queen’s Gambit
The New Mutants’ Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this six-episode mini-series as Beth Harmon, an orphan chess prodigy. Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, The Queen’s Gambit chronicles the life of Harmon and her battle with addiction while on a quest to establish herself in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. The show also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (from the Maze Runner series), Harry Melling (The Old Guard), and The Outsider’s Bill Camp.
Out October 23 on Netflix.