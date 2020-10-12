What to watch this week on Netflix in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (October 12-18)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 12 to 18:
1BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
K-pop superstars BLACKPINK reveal intimate details about their rise to fame through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Helmed by Salt Fat Acid Heat’s director Caroline Suh, this documentary introduces the four-piece outfit – comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – behind global hits like ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
Out October 14 on Netflix.
2A Choo
The Apple Of My Eyes’ Kai Ko makes his return with A Choo. Set in a world with superpowers, the film follows an orphan who sets out to become a boxer to win the heart of his childhood crush Xin Xin (Ariel Lin) after she falls for a computer geek who turns out to be a world-famous superhero. But when Xin Xin gets captured by a villain, he has to use his fighting skills to save her.
Out October 14 on Netflix.
3Seperti Hujan Yang Jatuh Ke Bumi
Nothing can get in between childhood best friends Kevin (Jefri Nichol) and Nara (Aurora Ribero) – until Nara suddenly falls for a mysterious new boy named Juned, which puts their friendship on the line. Now, Kevin must find the courage to confront his romantic feelings for Nara or lose her forever. An adaptation of Boy Candra’s best-selling novel of the same name, Seperti Hujan Yang Jatuh Ke Bumi (Like The Rain That Falls To Earth) is the latest romantic drama from Indonesian filmmaker Lasja Fauzia.
Out October 15 on Netflix.
4The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin’s latest film is based on the real-life courtroom drama centered on the 1968 anti-war protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It recounts one of the most infamous trials in history, where the protests’ organisers were accused of inciting a riot. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 features a star-studded cast ensemble, which includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more.
Out October 16 on Netflix.
5Start-Up
Four young aspiring entrepreneurs learn the challenges of the tech world as they attempt to bring their ambitious ideas to life. Set in a fictional city called Sand Box – a South Korean version of Silicon Valley – the drama follows Seo Dal-Mi (played by Bae Suzy), a woman who aspires to be the next Steve Jobs. In her journey to find success, she reunites with an old friend, Nam Do-San (Nam Joo-Hyuk), and encounters other competing tech innovators. The drama is directed by Oh Choong-Hwan (of Hotel Del Luna) and written by Park Hye-Ryun (While You Were Sleeping).
Out October 17 on Netflix.