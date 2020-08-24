What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu and more (August 24-30)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including South Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from August 24 to 30:
1Trinkets (Season 2)
At the end of Trinkets‘ first season, the unlikely trio of friends had their lives turned upside down: Elodie (played by Brianna Hildebrand) had run away from home, Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) was at loggerheads with her abusive boyfriend and Moe (Kiana Madeira) had been ejected from an exclusive school programme. The second and final chapter of this stirring teen drama will see the ladies coming to grips with their situations and wrap up their storylines.
Out August 25 on Netflix.
2Rising Phoenix
The Paralympic Games is currently the third biggest sporting event in the world, but it wasn’t always this way. Rising Phoenix is an in-depth, behind-the-scenes doc that chronicles the international sporting event’s journey to the top, as well as the challenges faced by its organisers and athletes. The film, which features interviews with elite athletes and insiders, will also explore how the Paralympic Games has and continues to evolve the conversation around disability, diversity and human excellence.
Out August 26 on Netflix.
3Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
After her family suddenly loses their fortune, pianist Goo Ra-Ra (played by Go Ara) escapes to LaLa Land, a music academy located in a small countryside South Korean town. She later crosses paths with the eccentric townsfolk, including potential love interest Sun Woo-Joon (Lee Jae-Wook) and orthopedist Cha Eun Seok (Kim Joo-Heon). The series was written by Oh Ji-young, who also worked on 2016’s Shopping King Louie and 2018’s Terius Behind Me.
Out August 26 on Netflix.
4When I Was The Most Beautiful
Ceramic artist Oh Ye-Ji (played by Im Soo-Hyang) has always dreamt of finding a pure love and living an ordinary life – but fate has other plans for her. The relentless optimist soon finds herself caught in a complex love triangle with two brothers who fall for her at first sigh: architectural designer Seo Hwan (Ji Soo) and race car driver Seo Jin (Ha Seok-Jin). The series also stars Hwang Seung-Eon as Carrie Jung, Seo Jin’s egotistic ex-girlfriend who can’t seem to let him go.
Out August 27 on Viu.
5Growing Up (Season 2 & 3)
Follow the adventures of the Tay family in two more seasons of this classic Singaporean period drama. In these new episodes, the family have to deal with their youngest son David (played by Steven Lim) enlisting into the military. It also chronicles the island nation’s transition into the ’70s, a pivotal decade in Singapore. Season three of Growing Up also stars actress Jamie Yeo, who takes over the character of Tammy Tay, which would arguably become her breakout role.
Out August 30 on Netflix. (Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei)