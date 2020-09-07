What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu and more (September 7-13)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 7 to 13:
1Lie After Lie
Accused of murdering her rich husband, Ji Eun-Soo (played by Lee Yu-Ri) is sent to prison and separated from her newborn daughter. After serving her time, Eun-Soo reemerges, ready to take revenge on those who wronged her and reunite with her child, who has been adopted by a tender-hearted journalist named Kang Ji-Min (Yeon Jeong-Hun).
Out now on Viu.
2The Closet
Director Kim Kwang-Bin’s spine-tingling horror debut follows Sang-Won, a widower who decides to relocate to a new home after his wife dies so he can repair his relationship with his daughter. However, after moving in, Sang-Won begins to hear strange noises but can’t figure out where they’re coming from. One day his daughter suddenly vanishes and a mysterious man appears at his doorstep, offering Sang-Won help.
Out now on Viu (Singapore and Malaysia).
3Record Of Youth
Park Bo-Gum (Reply 1988), Park So-Dam (Parasite) and Byeon Woo-Seok (Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency) star as three young adults with dreams of making it big in the cutthroat world of fashion and showbiz. The trio befriend and support one another while facing the hardships of the entertainment industry, on the way learning the true meaning of life, love and friendship. The series was written by Ha Myung-He, who previously worked on the popular 2017 SBS romantic Drama, Temperature Of Love.
Out now on Netflix.
4#Alive
Oh Joon-Woo (played by Yoo Ah-In) is an avid gamer who spends most of his days alone at home. When a grisly virus that turns people into zombies starts to rampage South Korea, Oh isolates himself at home, using technology to stay connected and alive while the authorities scramble to rescue survivors. But when the outbreak wears down the nation’s internet connection, Oh is forced to make a difficult choice: leave the safety of his apartment to survive, or stay and slowly run out of food and water.
Out September 8 on Netflix.
5The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Two years after successfully defeating his babysitter Bee and her satanic cult, Cole is ready to leave the traumatic past behind – or at least he thinks. To get his life back on track, Cole agrees to attend a party by the lake with his best friend Melanie, only for them to encounter old demons once again. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is the sequel to 2017’s The Babysitter, and will feature returning cast Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor and more.
Out September 10 on Netflix.