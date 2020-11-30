What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (November 30-December 6)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including local dramas and international film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from November 30 to December 6:
1Finding Agnes
After being abandoned by his mother, a successful entrepreneur (played by Jelson Bay) decides to travel to Morocco to learn more about her. Along his journey, he encounters a rebellious young woman (Sue Ramirez) – who happens to be his estranged mother’s adopted daughter. Finding Agnes, the debut full-length film from Filipino director Marla Ancheta, explores the themes of finding connections between the people around you and with one’s self.
Out November 30 on Netflix.
2Cheat On Me, If You Can
Follow the hilarious adventures of married duo Kang Yeo Joo (Cho Yeo Jeong) and Han Woo-Sung (Go Joon) in this new comedy thriller series. Kang spends her days sitting around thinking about ways to kill people – because, of course, she’s a murder mystery novelist. Meanwhile, her husband Han is a divorce lawyer who has made a promise to his wife that reads, “If I cheat, I die.”
Out December 2 on Viu.
3Alien Worlds (Season 1)
What if there is life on another planet apart from Earth? Ever wondered what these aliens might look like? Astronomers and biologists imagine extraterrestrial life on alien worlds by combining science fiction with facts. The result is a fascinating look into strange civilisations that could possibly already exist in the vast universe.
Out December 2 on Netflix.
4Big Mouth (Season 4)
Big Mouth is back, bitches. This time, the gang – Andrew, Nick and Jessi – are headed to summer camp where they discover a brand-new monster: Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. Prepare for another season of wacky adventures as the crew continue to navigate the struggles of teenhood with the help of their respective hormone monsters. The new season also features a star-studded lineup of guests, including Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown and more.
Out December 4 on Netflix.
5Detention The Series
Based on the popular 2017 video game of the same name, Detention The Series is set in 1960s Taiwan, during the island’s period of martial law. It follows the ghost of Ruixin Fang (played by Ning Han) and high school student Yunxiang Liu (Lingwei Lee), as they uncover the history and trauma of martial law, and how students and teachers were prosecuted during the era.
Out December 5 on Netflix.