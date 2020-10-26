What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (October 26-November 1)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 26 to November 1:
1The Undoing
Grace Fraser (played by Nicole Kidman) seems to have everything in life: a successful career as a therapist, a loving husband and a wonderful son. But when a gruesome chain of events flips her picture-perfect life upside down, it’s now up to Grace to undo the disaster before her whole world spins out of control. The new HBO mini-series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known.
Out now on HBO.
2Single Papa
A story about family and sacrifice, this heartwarming Hong Kong drama follows Ah Wing (played by Ronald Cheng), a 40-year-old man who has to raise his five-year-old son on his own after his wife dies in a tragic accident. While learning to become a reliable and good father, Ah Wing meets with a top insurance consultant (Maggie Cheung Ho-Yee) who soon falls for him. Single Papa marks Cheng’s return to the small screen in almost 20 years.
Out October 26 on Viu.
3The Craft: Legacy
After moving into a new town, a socially awkward student named Hannah (played by newcomer Cailee Spaeny) befriends a trio of teenage witches who recruit her into their coven. Over time, their innocent friendship grows into something more sinister when the girls take their powers a little too far and start hurting the people around them. This modern-day take on the 1996’s The Craft is directed and written by Zoe Lister-Jones.
Out October 28 on Amazon Prime Video.
4Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story
Nimfa Dimaano, a kitty working at a department store, is happy in a relationship with her mongrel janitor boyfriend Roger. But one day, Nimfa encounters the handsome and charming business canine Villanueva, and becomes conflicted about her feelings for both dogs. This Filipino adult-animation film is directed by Avid Liongoren and written by Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenza. It also features voices from Angelica Panganiban, Sam Milby and Robin Padilla.
Out October 29 on Netflix.
5His House
Remi Weekes’ first feature film is a gripping horror story about a young refugee couple who escape from the tragedies of their hometown of South Sudan, only to land themselves in greater danger when they arrive in a small English town filled with evil spirits. His House stars Gangs Of London’s Sope Dirisu with Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith.
Out October 30 on Netflix.