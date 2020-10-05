What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (October 5-11)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 5 to 11:
1Miss S
Award-winning Chinese actress Ma Yili stars as the titular Miss S, aka socialite Su Wenli, who forms an unlikely partnership with inspector Luo Qiuheng (played by Gao Weiguang of Eternal Love Of Dream fame) to solve a series of mysterious cases in 1930s Shanghai. Miss S is based on the popular Australian crime series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.
Out October 5 on HBO Asia.
2Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
A pianist (played by Go Ara) is drawn to a music academy called La La Land in a small countryside South Korean town after her family loses everything. She crosses paths with the mysterious Sun Woo-Joon (Lee Jae-Wook), who has secrets of his own, and soon falls head over heels for him. The series also stars Kim Joo-Hun (of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay fame), as well as Ye Ji-Won and Shin Eun-Soo in supporting roles.
Out October 7 on Netflix.
3Private Lives
Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun leads a ragtag team of con artists who discover a top-secret surveillance project by the government and a sinister corporation. She’s joined by the charismatic swindler duo of Jeong Bok-gi (played by Kim Hyo-Jin) and Kim Jae-Wook (Kim Young-Min). The group also come into contact with the mysterious Lee Jung-Hwan (Ko Gyung-Pyo in his first role since his military enlistment in 2018), who is a team leader at a major national company.
Out October 7 on Netflix.
4Hubie Halloween
When a series of terrifying events take place in Salem on Halloween night, it’s up to Hubie Dubois – the town’s biggest loser but most devoted Halloween fan – to save everyone from danger. But in order to defeat the mysterious monsters, Hubie needs to convince the rest of the townsfolk of the threats that lie ahead. Adam Sandler stars as the titular hero, alongside Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson and Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things fame.
Out October 7 on Netflix.
5Tale Of The Nine Tailed
In this brand-new urban fantasy K-drama from director Kang Shin-Hyo, Goblin’s Lee Dong-Wook plays a gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox from ancient Korean lore. Disguised as a handsome man named Lee Yeon, he wanders through the city and wreaks havoc until he encounters a tenacious television producer (played by Jo Bo-Ah) who’s determined to expose his true identity.
Out October 8 on Viu.