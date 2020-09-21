What to watch this week on Netflix, Viu Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore (September 21-27)

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch? Don’t worry, there are plenty of shows and movies, including Korean dramas and regional film productions, to keep you entertained throughout the week. Here we’ve compiled five of the best upcoming programmes available across on-demand streaming services that you should tune in to.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 21 to 27:
1Zombie Detective
It’s been two years since Kim Moo-Young (played by Choi Jin-Hyuk) has been given a second lease on life – but as a zombie with no memories of his prior existence. He has gone to great lengths to disguise his true form, learning to look and sound as human as possible. In order to survive in his strange new life, Kim starts a private detective agency and soon crosses paths with Kong Sun-Ji (Park Joo-Hyun), who quits her job and joins Kim as a part-timer.
Out September 22 on Viu.
2Enola Holmes
Based on Nancy Springer’s beloved young adult series of the same name, this brand-new film follows the adventures of Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), the teenage sister of the famed Sherlock. After the mysterious disappearance of their mother, Enola follows in her brother’s footsteps and sets across 18th century England to solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin.
Out September 23 on Netflix.
3The School Nurse Files
Jung Yu-Mi stars as Ahn Eun-Young, a school nurse who secretly possesses supernatural powers that allows her to see the “jelly” remnants of people. In order to protect the students from dangerous monsters, Eun-Young joins forces with the school’s Chinese literature teacher Hong In-Pyo (played by Nam Joo-Hyuk) to keep the campus safe. The series is based on the novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-Young by Chung Serang, who also serves as the series’ screenwriter.
Out September 25 on Netflix.
4Tehran
When a Mossad agent’s mission in Tehran goes awry, she must go undercover in the capital of Iran to hide from those who want her dead. While on the run, she befriends a group of Iranian pro-democracy activists who help her rediscover her actual birthplace. From the creator of Netflix’s award-winning series Fauda comes a brand-new espionage thriller about the Israeli–Iranian conflict, starring Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Navid Negahban.
Out September 25 on Apple TV+.
5Utopia
From Gone Girl creator Gillian Flynn comes Utopia, a complex thriller about a group of young comic book fans who unearth hidden messages inside a graphic novel series that hint at a real-life conspiracy. Their search eventually brings them face to face with the comic’s protagonist, Jessica Hyde (played by American Honey’s Sasha Lane), who enlists them on a mission to save the world.
The eight-episode series also features an all-star cast of actors, including The Office’s Rainn Wilson, High Fidelity’s John Cusack, Gotham’s Cory Michael Smith and more.
Out September 25 on Amazon Prime Video.