21 Savage, Jorja Smith and The Prodigy added to Reading and Leeds 2024 line-up

Reading and Leeds has added three new names to the line-up for 2024.

Joining the bill for the annual twin-site festival, which will return for the August Bank Holiday weekend, are 21 Savage, Jorja Smith (in a UK festival exclusive) and The Prodigy.

The Prodigy and Smith will take to the stage on Friday at Reading and Saturday at Leeds, while 21 Savage will appear on the Sunday at Reading and Friday at Leeds.

They will join the ten acts who were announced for the festivals last week. Next year’s Reading and Leeds will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Both Del Rey’s and Fred Again..’s sets will be UK exclusives, while Blink-182 return for their first Reading and Leeds since 2014.

Catfish last headlined in 2021 amidst rumours of a split, before guitarist Johnny “Bondy” Bond confirmed that he had left the band.

Gallagher, meanwhile, will be following his UK and Ireland tour celebrating 30 years of Oasis’ seminal ‘Definitely Maybe‘ by playing the album in full.

JORJA SMITH… Heading to Reading & Leeds 2024 for a UK FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE 🔥 Friday Reading / Saturday Leeds On sale 8.30am tomorrow morning #RandL24 @JorjaSmith pic.twitter.com/5QuCQ6ZyM4 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 29, 2023

FIRST UK FESTIVAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 21 SAVAGE ‼️ Added to Sunday Reading / Friday Leeds. Tickets on sale 8.30am TOMORROW.@21savage #RandL24 pic.twitter.com/0nQdNqIUf5 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 29, 2023

ADDED TO FRIDAY READING / SATURDAY LEEDS: @THE_PRODIGY 🐜 Tickets on sale 8.30am tomorrow #RandL24 pic.twitter.com/PDQ7gbdFFa — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 29, 2023

Beyond the headliners, Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D have also been confirmed to perform.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2024. I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again.., a true generational talent Lana Del Rey and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album ‘Definitely Maybe’ which will be a special moment indeed. We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish & The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.”

He added: “2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 are available here.

Speaking to NME at the end of Reading & Leeds 2023, Benn teased some potential “stage changes” at both sites. “We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes,” he said. “There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

This year’s event was headlined by The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.