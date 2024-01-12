All active Blox Fruits codes in January 2024

Blox Fruits is one of the most popular Roblox games where you battle bosses, take to the seas, look for treasures and more. However, to make the most of your time in the game, you will want to make use of Blox Fruits codes to grab yourself some free XP.

As you progress, your character will get stronger, allowing you to take on new seas. This is where things get progressively more challenging, and you may want a little bit of help while battling tough enemies.

Blox Fruits codes can grant you XP boosts, meaning you’ll get more out of your time playing. You can even earn in-game titles for free by using these codes. Let’s take a look at all active Blox Fruits codes for January 2024.

Active Blox Fruits codes for January 2024

There are a bunch of Blox Fruits codes currently live in the game. Generally, these get released by the developer periodically. Sometimes they expire, but many last for a fair old while. The active Blox Fruits codes as of January 12, 2024 are:

NEWTROLL – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Starcodeheo – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Enyu_is_Pro – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Magicbus – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience JCWK – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Bluxxy – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience TantaiGaming – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience kittgaming

KITT_RESET – stat reset

– stat reset fudd10_v2 – 2 beli

– 2 beli Axiore – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience StrawHatMaine – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience TheGreatAce – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes, 2x experience

– 30 minutes, 2x experience Sub2Fer999 – 2x experience

– 2x experience Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Sub2NoobMaster123 – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Sub2Daigrock – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes, 2x experience

– 20 minutes, 2x experience Sub2UncleKizaru – stat refund

– stat refund Bignews – in-game title

How to enter Blox Fruits codes

To enter codes in Blox Fruits, do the following:

Launch Blox Fruits

Look up on the lefthand side of the screen, you will see a text bar next to a blue Twitter icon.

next to a blue Twitter icon. Enter code

Select ‘Try’

Once you have entered your code and clicked Try, your rewards will be applied. In the case of stat resets, you can now reset aspects of your character. This is essentially re-spec, meaning you can rebuild your character with new attributes.

Blox Fruits list

Here are all of the Fruits currently available in Blox Fruits:

Bomb

Spike

Chop

Spring

Kilo

Smoke

Spin

Flame

Falcon

Ice

Sand

Dark

Revive

Diamond

Light

Love

Magma

Door

Rubber

Quake

Human Buddha

Barrier

String

Bird Phoenix

Rumble

Paw

Gravity

Dough

Shadow

Venom

Control

Soul

Dragon

That’s all of the Blox Fruits codes that are available for January 2024. As more are released, we will update this page. We’ll also check regularly for expired codes, and remove them. Have fun sailing the seven seas!

