Framed answer today – here’s the solution for April 3

The last couple of years have seen a huge rise in browser-based puzzle games, tasking players with working out a certain kind of answer using limited guesses. Framed is one of the newest, following in the footsteps of Wordle, but offering a slightly different twist. You’ll still need to work out the answer using limited information and only six tries, but it’ll be movies that you’ll be guessing.

You see, Framed focuses on individual frames, or stills, of an ever-changing roster of movies. Some show a fair amount of action at the start, while others will take careful analysis and decent trivia knowledge to crack. With each wrong guess, a new still is revealed, hopefully adding enough extra information and context for you to guess the correct movie title.

With only six guesses at your disposal, you may need a little help guessing today’s Framed answer. To give you a hint, we’ve included some clues that will tease the title of the movie picked as today’s puzzle. If you’ve already failed today’s puzzle, or would just like to know the answer, we’ve detailed that as well.

Framed hint for today

Today’s puzzle starts off with a frame showing a bustling train station. There are shots of a car, as well as two people laying on their backs.

A story of survival.

Features a tiger.

Won the award for Best Director.

Framed answer for today (April 3)

The answer for Framed today is Life Of Pi. This is the answer for April 1, with a brand new puzzle tomorrow. Check back in if you need any help!

How to play Framed

To play Framed you just need to follow these steps, in your browser of choice. Note that any Framed versions you find elsewhere on app stores or other storefronts are likely to be fakes.

Go into your browser and visit framed.wtf

Take a look at the still for today

Make a guess, if it’s correct, you will see the rewards screen

If incorrect, you have five more chances, each showing a new still.

Previous Framed answers

Sometimes, when trying to solve the Framed puzzle of the day, it can be extremely advantageous to know previous answers. Here are the answers from the last five days.

Boogie Nights

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Spirited Away

Hot Fuzz

Goodfellas

Ford vs Ferrari

Call Me By Your Name

Being John Malkovich

Shaun of the Dead

The Prestige

That's all you need to know about Framed, and the answer for today.