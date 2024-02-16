Is ‘Helldivers 2’ coming to Xbox? Here’s everything we know

Helldivers 2‘s launch has surprised everyone, with even the developers saying the shooter has exceeded their expectations sales-wise. But, if you are on Xbox, you may be curious if a Helldivers 2 Xbox release is planned or possible, seeing as how the game has become a co-op sensation on PC and PlayStation.

Thankfully, due to the publishing agreements behind the game and the history of the Helldivers IP we have a pretty good idea of if you can expect the game to ever land on Xbox.

Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox?

Helldivers 2 is currently not set to come to Xbox. The game is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony also owns the Helldivers IP, so it seems incredibly unlikely that the company will ever bring it to the rival console.

This is going to be disappointing for players who were hoping to one day join the ranks of the Helldivers on Xbox. Phil Spencer himself seems to want the game on Xbox as he said “I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox” when speaking with Stephen Totilo for his Game File newsletter.

“I will say, when I look at a game like Helldivers 2 — and it’s a great game, kudos to the team shipping on PC and PlayStation — I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox.” He went on to say “If you try to twist yourself to say, like, somehow that benefited somebody somewhere… but I get it. There’s a legacy in console gaming that we’re going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them on other places. We do the same thing.”

So, you can let go of your dreams of joining the Helldivers on Xbox, at least for now.

Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Similarly, Helldivers 2 is not coming to Xbox Game Pass as the game is not available on Xbox or the Microsoft Store on PC. This means there is no way for you to play the game on either of the places where Game Pass is available.

There is a chance that the game could come to PC Game Pass if Helldivers 2 ever releases on the Microsoft Store. However, none of Sony’s first-party games have launched on the storefront so this also seems extremely unlikely.

If you are looking at potentially picking the game up on PC via Steam instead, then check out our story on how Helldivers 2 has become the biggest Sony launch on PC to date.