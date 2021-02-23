‘Little Nightmares II’ guide: how to find all eight hats in the game

When you begin your adventure, your little character “Mono” has only a paper bag for a hat. But by the end of the game, you’ll have collected up to nine new, fancy pieces of headgear for him. There are five main stages in Little Nightmares II, the first four of which contain two collectible hats hidden away in some very dark and obscure places.

If you miss any of these, it will show up on the main menu’s level select screen, where you can also choose to replay each stage. Collecting all eight of these hats, and unlocking the Bowler Hat from completing the game, will earn you the achievement ‘Far Ahead’.

There are two additional hats which aren’t included in this guide. The Mokujin Hat is unlocked automatically if you have pre-purchased the game. Lastly, the Nome’s Hat is only accessible if you have The Nome’s Attic DLC which comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game. But fear not, you do not need either of these to unlock the ‘Far Ahead’ achievement.

All of the hats at a glance

Hunter’s Hat

Fireman’s Helmet

Football Hat

Bucket Hat

Teddy Bear Hat

Bandage Wrap Hat

Police Hat

Flat Cap

The Wilderness

Hunter’s Hat

In the Hunter’s hut, after sneaking through the kitchen, follow the hallway down and then take a left into the entrance room. The hunter’s hat is sat in the middle of an old mat. Press R1 or R2 to pick it up.

Fireman’s Helmet

This should be an easy one to spot. After escaping the Hunter, you’ll jump over a bridge with Six. On the other side, you’ll be able to see a cage hung up, with a yellow fireman’s hardhat inside and a crow perched on top. There’s a stack of boxes you can jump up and climb on. Leap over to the cage. Climb on top of it and jump on it several times to make it drop to the ground and obtain the hat.

The School

Football Hat

This is a hard one to spot, due to the zoomed out camera. Outside the school in the play-yard, behind the football goal, and just to the side of the main entrance, is a big dumpster that you can climb onto. There’s a hat made out of an old football lying there.

Bucket Hat

Some time after first meeting the horrifying Teacher, you’ll bump into her again in her huge library. In this large, horizontal room you’ll be tasked with sneaking past her. One of the first things you’ll see here is one of those wooden ladders on wheels that are used to access books higher up. While you have to push the ladder all the way to the right to progress, if you instead move it along just a little bit, you can climb up and access a middle bookshelf. On the left you’ll see the metal Bucket Hat.

The Hospital

Teddy Bear Hat

This hat can be found in the hospital playroom, which is found right after passing by the lift that leads down to the incinerator. Climb up the bookcase on the far right side of the room and you’ll find the teddy bear hat at the top.

Bandage Wrap Hat

This was the last hat I found, and it’s quite easy to miss! After encountering the Doctor and sneaking past him several times, you and Six will find yourselves in an underground morgue area. As part of a lock and key puzzle, you’ll have to jump into a sliding morgue drawer, which Six will push in order for you to access a new room on the left side. In this room there’s a jumping puzzle which involves pulling more drawers out. On the ground, just to the left of the centre table, is a drawer that you can grab, pull and open. Inside here you’ll find the bandage wrap hat.

The Black Tower / Pale City

Police Hat

A couple of rooms after obtaining the television remote, you’ll come into a room with lots of large boxes, where you can drop down (just after a TV that’s switched on). In this lower area you’ll see a vent shaft on the right. Now if you turn to the left instead, you’ll see a large pile of letters/envelopes. Climb up the pile and keep going left until you find a hidden vent. Inside the vent shaft is the police hat.

Flat Cap

Someway into the Pale City, you’ll electrocute a woman by luring her into a bathroom with a wet floor. After moving her stool to reach the door and passing by an outside area, you’ll enter a toy shop with electric fizzing away in the background. As soon as you enter, you’ll be able to see the hat up in the top left corner on top of a shelving unit. Go around the shelf immediately in front of you, and you’ll be able to climb up a big teddy bear slumped in the corner and up some more shelves. Eventually you’ll be able to maneuver your way to the top and move to the left to collect the last hat.