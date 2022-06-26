PSVR 2 games list – every confirmed game for the new headset

After many years of speculation, Sony finally revealed the PSVR 2 during several staggered announcements and blog posts over the last year. Since then, we’ve gotten a look at the design of the thing, with its redesigned controllers and black and white colour scheme. Other than that, we don’t know a that much about the new headset.

What we do know about PSVR 2 is that it already looks set to have a great lineup of games, ranging from horror, to shooters and more. There’s big name franchises popping up in the roster already, and plenty for fans to look forward to whenever PSVR 2 does launch.

As we get closer to a potential launch date for PSVR 2, more games will likely be announced. When they do, we’ll add them to this page. For now, here are the confirmed games for PSVR 2.

PSVR 2 confirmed games list so far

A bunch of new PSVR 2 were announced during Sony’s State Of Play in June 2022. We’ve updated the list below:

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 4 Remake (compatible content)

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

No Man’s Sky

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 – Retribution

Among Us VR

Runner

Low-Fi

Samurai Slaughter House

Firmament

Resident Evil 8 will be coming over to PSVR 2 at some point. The game will be fully playable, start to finish, much like Resident Evil 7 was when it launched. We don’t have a release date yet, so stay tuned!

No Man’s Sky has changed a whole lot since launch. It’s been available in PSVR for a while, but this new version will take full advantage of the PS5. You’ll be able to play the full game, but from a VR perspective, taking to the stars and building bases on alien planets.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

There’s a new Horizon game coming to PSVR 2 headsets. It’s been designed from the ground up for PSVR 2, and will see players embodying a brand new character. They’ll meet Alloy and other familiar faces, as they fight across a hostile landscape filled with dangerous robotic creatures.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

One of the biggest surprises of 2022 so far was the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Even better, it will have PSVR 2 support in some capacity. We don’t yet know what this means, but it’s unlikely to be the full game. We’ll have to hold tight for more info.

That’s every PSVR 2 game that has been confirmed so far. As we hear about more games, and get a release date for the headset itself, we’ll likely be able to update this page for more info. For now, assume that all of these games are coming out in 2023 at the very earliest.

