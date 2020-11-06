The NME Shop starter pack: six things every music fan needs

The NME Shop is here – with music, gear, merch and more just a click away. If you’re overwhelmed by all the offerings, here’s the place to begin: a list of six must-have items that any music fan and NME reader needs.

Marshall Minor II

Enjoy your music in style and comfort on the go with a good pair of wireless earphones. Just one of the many pairs of cans and in-ear monitors available in the NME Shop is the Marshall Minor II (pictured above). These Bluetooth buds are ergonomically designed, offer 12 hours of wireless playtime and only take 20 minutes to charge.

Bose Home Speaker 300

Headphones and personal listening are great. But sometimes you just want to blast those tunes as loud as possible – which is where the Bose Home Speaker 300 comes in.

Bose has a 50-year pedigree as a leading audio brand, so you can trust that this sturdy, compact speaker will deliver only the best 360° sound quality. Access your streaming service of choice with the 300, and if a dodgy song comes on, you can just tell the speaker to skip to the next one, thanks to its built-in Google Assistant.

Crosley Vinyl Record Wood Frame

Once you fill your cart with the scores of records on offer in the NME Shop, you’ll want a way to display them. Grab some wood frames from Crosley which will safekeep your records and show off the gorgeous album art at the same time. Choose from frames in black, mahogany and white and start building your vinyl collection-slash-art gallery – some sleeves are too stunning to be left to languish on a shelf.

Daydreamer TLC No Scrubs Weekend Tee

Scrub up nicely with this TLC tee and wear your love for the iconic trio of T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli. Their classic know-your-place kiss-off ‘No Scrubs’ is both timeless and turning 21 this year, and what better way to celebrate than with this oversized (read: comfy) Daydreamer tee, made responsibly in Los Angeles?

NME Logo Tote Bag

You can never have enough tote bags – especially when they’re as solidly built and roomy as the NME Logo cotton canvas tote, which you can fill with the records you’ve just bought, headphones, books and anything you need to schlep around. And while you’re at it, match your new bag with other NME-branded goodies – we’ve got shirts, hoodies and caps, with more in the works.

NME Australia magazine

Print’s not dead. Earlier in 2020, we launched NME Australia’s first-ever print magazine, a monthly glossy at the bleeding edge of what’s new and what’s next from around the globe. Artist interviews, in-depth features, album and film reviews – they’re all packed into each issue of the mag.

The Aussie pop prodigy Ruel joins the ranks of Troye Sivan, Tash Sultana, G Flip, OneFour, Cub Sport and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever as the latest star to grace our cover.

Visit the NME Shop now.