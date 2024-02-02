All ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ riddle answers

As you have been exploring Metropolis as your chosen character, you have probably heard Riddler, yapping away over an intercom and spouting strange sentences. Like us, you are probably sick of hearing his voice – but good news, as you can shut up him a bit with these Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League riddle answers.

These brain teasers are an absolute pain to find as they are cryptic – like you’d expect from Mr Nigma, but also finicky to complete, as you have to be standing in the right spot to check it off the map by holding up on the d-pad. Either way, to save you the trouble, below, you can find each of the riddle solutions on the map, divided up by the regions of Metropolis.

Central Business District Riddle Answers

The symbol of a reigning Queen, it’s where our Ollie makes his green = Queen Industries Building

Advertisement

In the west of the district, you can find the Queen Industries building, next to a large main road. Look at the logo to solve the riddle.

2. With colors bright and profits low, here Simon says he runs the show = STAGG Sign

Just west of that building, you will find a STAGG sign along a main road. This is you answer to the next riddle.

Advertisement

3. In Director Bones’s operation, see normal rise above its station = Department of Extranormal Operations

In the far north, just east of the Lexcorp building entrance, you will find the Department of Extranormal Operations, tucked away under a bunch of skyscrapers. This is the final riddle in the district.

Suicide Slums Riddle Answers

Here studying her crystal ball, the city’s mystic know-it-all = Madame Xanadu’s Tarot Readings Occult Services

Hidden away in a street, behind some trees, you can find Madame Xanadu’s Tarot Readings Occult Services. This mysterious building is the answer to your first riddle.

2. In quiet crypts, the city’s best, take Viking-like eternal rest = Valhalla Memorial Building

In the far north of the district, you can find a building with “Valhalla” written on it. This is your answer to the second riddle in the district.

3. A toast to those who came before, a bronze-cast Lex progenitor = Luthor Statue

Just south of the last riddle, you can find a small square with a statue of Luthor. This is the riddle answer.

Wonderland District Riddle Answers

Rising high, a sun-kissed tower, a beacon of the city’s power = Solar Tower Building

To the far south of the district, on the border with Bakerline, you will find the Solar Tower building. Stand at the base and look at the logo to get this riddle.

2. A magic show, strange and absurd, the secret spell’s a mirrored word = Zatanna Poster on The Theatre Building

This is one of the hardest riddles in the game. Stand on a nearby rooftop, close to the theatre. On the wall, you will see a poster of Zatanna. This is the answer to the riddle.

3. Thrill the kids, delight your tot! You want some fun? Give this a Schott = Schott’s Toys

The final riddle in the district is hard to miss. Pop to the north and then look at the Schott’s Toys sign to solve it.

Centennial Park Riddle Answers

A stirring figure to behold, the world’s false idol cast in gold = Superman Statue

Superman towers over Centennial Park and his statue is the first riddle answer.

2. Within their lair the Thousands plot, too many X’s mark the spot = Roman Numerals

This is another hard riddle to find. Underneath a bridge just east of the Superman statue, is a small carving with some Roman numerals. Look at it to grab the riddle.

3. To welcome those from far and wide, this sign spells out our civic pride = Metropolis Sign

Finally, head on over to the Metropolis sign to get the final riddle in the park.

Midtown Riddle Answers

1. Though Brainiac has tanked Batman’s stocks, this place still proves that money talks = Wayne Bank

The first Midtown riddle is just west of the shipping yard. Along the main road, you will find Wayne Bank, which is the answer.

2. Within this city’s fiscal stash, Lex Luthor sits upon your cash = Luthor Financial

The next riddle is for Luthor Financial. This is found along the main road, underneath the train line. You will need to stand close to the doors of the skyscraper to check this riddle off the list.

3. At both ends, their candles burning / Bright minds in these halls of learning = Stanhope College

The final Midtown riddle is for Stanhope College, which is located right in the centre of the district. It’s hard to miss as it is in between two of Riddler’s challenges.

Racine Riddle Answers

1. Within: League statuses, silver smirks. Without: These golden waterworks = Hall Of Justice Fountain

Outside the Hall of Justice, you can find a destroyed fountain. This fountain is the first riddle answer in Racine.

2. A venue fit for ancient Greece, watch thrilling tales of war and peace = Wonder Woman’s Shield, Tales of Themyscira

Just to the east of the last riddle, you can find the Tales of Thermyscira amphitheatre. Wonder Woman’s shield on the wall is the next riddle answer. You will need to stand close to it to have it count.

3. With claws beneath and sea ahead, a cold box for Gotham’s swimming dead = Shipping Yard

In the far east of the district, you can find the shipping yard. It will look like this riddle is in Midtown, but it is not. It counts for Racine. One of the shipping containers next to the building nearby will have a Gotham Refrigerators logo. This is the answer to the riddle.

Bakerline Riddle Answers

Printing stories to astound, this Planet makes the news go round = Daily Planet

In the far west of Bakerline, you can find the Daily Planet’s tower. Here is where the first riddle is in the district. You will need to climb up the globe structure at the top of the building and stand at the base of the stairs to solve the riddle.

2. In Bakerline, a renter’s choice, and there resides the people’s voice = Sullivan Sign

Slap bang in the centre of the Bakerline region, you can find a ton of buildings and apartments. One of those has a sign on its roof. Stand on the rooftop next to the Sullivan sign and hold up to solve this riddle. You may need to get to the edge of the roof to activate it.

3. Outside the science centre’s wall, find something big that once was small = Science Centre Entrance Sculpture

Just north of the last riddle, on the northern border of the Borderline region, you can find the Science Centre skyscraper. At its entrance, on the street level, there is a sculpture, that is the answer to the riddle.

That covers all the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League riddle answers in the open world. Now you have completed one of the main side activities, you can move on to the endgame and start collecting the best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.