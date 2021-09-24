21 Savage has been hit with gun and drug charges dating back to 2019.

According to Buzzfeed, DeKalb County Jail records in Georgia show that the rapper was arrested last night (September 23) and he was later released on bail.

The charges are in connection with an incident which saw him detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for violating the terms of his non-immigrant visa in February 2019. Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in the UK but has been living in Atlanta since 2006.

According to reports at the time, he was pulled over in Atlanta after he drove across the pavement to get onto another street. Upon being stopped, Abraham-Joseph is said to have dumped a bottle containing an unknown substance, which led to him being immediately handcuffed.

The substance allegedly later tested positive for codeine and a handgun was found in his car.

Earlier this month, it is cliamed a local magistrate court judge signed a warrant authorising his arrest on suspicion of felony drug possession and weapons possession in Dekalb County, where the rapper turned himself in last night.

“The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago,” Charles Kuck, managing partner of Kuck Baxter Immigration, who represents the rapper said in a statement to Buzzfeed.

“There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States,” the statement added.

A hearing over 21 Savage’s immigration status is set for November 1, and Kuck claims ICE officials had refused to terminate the original case.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for quickly processing and releasing Mr. Joseph,” Kuck added. “He will continue to fight for his right to seek permanent residence in the United States through the immigration court. We look forward to the day when ICE will play fairly with all those who seek justice within our immigration system.”

NME has contacted 21 Savage’s spokesperson for comment.