News

Adele leads entertainment world reactions to England’s Euros victory over Denmark

"It's bloody coming home"

By Will Lavin
Adele
Adele CREDIT: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Adele is one of many figures from the entertainment world celebrating the England football team’s latest Euro 2020 victory.

The singer took to Instagram after the game to share a clip of Harry Kane scoring the winning goal alongside the caption: “IT’S BLOODY COMING HOME” – her take on the famous refrain from ‘Three Lions’, the 1996 track by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds.

Advertisement

Joining Adele in referencing the iconic track, which has become one of the country’s most enduring football anthems, were the likes of Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Keir Starmer, Michael Dapaah, and Sex And The City actor Kim Cattrall, the latter of whom wrote: “It’s coming closer to home.” You can see the posts below.

Advertisement

England beat Denmark two goals to one at Wembley Stadium this evening (July 7) after extra time, sending them through to the final of the competition for the very first time.

Following the win, Stephen Fry said he was worried about the final on Sunday, tweeting: “Phew! The tenacious terriers outran and outfought the wonderful Great Danes. But now there’s Sunday to worry about… my poor old heart…”

Whereas rapper Not3s is already picking his outfit out for Sunday, revealing that he is “gonna wear a full kit down to the shin pads for the final”.

Other celebrities posting their reactions included Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson, Skin of Skunk Anansie, Martin Kemp, Greg Jame, KSI, and more.

The official account for Peaky Blinders also got in on the action once again, sharing a photograph of Arthur Shelby pouring a cocktail and tweeting: “Live scenes across England.”

Meanwhile, unheard rap segments from New Order‘s football anthem ‘World In Motion’ are going up for auction.

The track was first released to mark the 1990 World Cup in Italy, and features vocal contributions from that year’s England Football Team and memorable bars from striker John Barnes.

Ahead of tonight’s Euros semi-final clash, it was announced “three never before heard ‘World In Motion’ raps from Barnes, Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] and (you have to hear this) Peter Beardsley” will go under the hammer via Omega Auctions.

Advertisement
Advertisement