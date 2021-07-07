Adele leads entertainment world reactions to England’s Euros victory over Denmark

Adele is one of many figures from the entertainment world celebrating the England football team’s latest Euro 2020 victory.
The singer took to Instagram after the game to share a clip of Harry Kane scoring the winning goal alongside the caption: “IT’S BLOODY COMING HOME” – her take on the famous refrain from ‘Three Lions’, the 1996 track by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds.
Joining Adele in referencing the iconic track, which has become one of the country’s most enduring football anthems, were the likes of Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Keir Starmer, Michael Dapaah, and Sex And The City actor Kim Cattrall, the latter of whom wrote: “It’s coming closer to home.” You can see the posts below.
🏴 IT’S COMING HOME 🏴 pic.twitter.com/7P9Xr4IC7v
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 7, 2021
It’s coming home
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 7, 2021
i think… https://t.co/8YfWntsVTH
— Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) July 7, 2021
#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/55z232kHpG
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2021
England 🏴 Squad to everyone who doubted them #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/3cdRPCKbQx
— Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) July 7, 2021
It’s coming closer to home… #England #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/GO7BSRinIF
— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 7, 2021
England beat Denmark two goals to one at Wembley Stadium this evening (July 7) after extra time, sending them through to the final of the competition for the very first time.
Following the win, Stephen Fry said he was worried about the final on Sunday, tweeting: “Phew! The tenacious terriers outran and outfought the wonderful Great Danes. But now there’s Sunday to worry about… my poor old heart…”
Whereas rapper Not3s is already picking his outfit out for Sunday, revealing that he is “gonna wear a full kit down to the shin pads for the final”.
Phew! The tenacious terriers outran and outfought the wonderful Great Danes. But now there's Sunday to worry about… my poor old heart…
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) July 7, 2021
Gonna wear a full kit down to the shin pads for the final on Sunday
— Not3s (@Not3sofficial) July 7, 2021
Other celebrities posting their reactions included Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson, Skin of Skunk Anansie, Martin Kemp, Greg Jame, KSI, and more.
The official account for Peaky Blinders also got in on the action once again, sharing a photograph of Arthur Shelby pouring a cocktail and tweeting: “Live scenes across England.”
Live scenes across England. #PeakyBlinders #ENGDEN
📷 Robert Viglasky pic.twitter.com/aG3DxpDN7v
— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) July 7, 2021
Congratulations England! #euro #EURO2020 #footballscominghome pic.twitter.com/n8bitIMKkH
— Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) July 7, 2021
Current feeling! WELL DONE Eng-get-Lan!! 🏴 ok, where we watching the final? #makingplans #thebeautifulgame #itscominghome https://t.co/ECEyUuGyq3
— skin (skunk anansie) (@skinskinny) July 7, 2021
Go on England… what a game!
Roll on Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/WTLwlo085u
— Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) July 7, 2021
Never in doubt. https://t.co/JPPyxaAOP4
— LORD KSI (@KSI) July 7, 2021
I wouldn’t have got through that stress if it wasn’t for @bbcjohnmurray. A moment of appreciation for the best in the business. That whole evening was insane wasn’t it. John made it all OK and oh my GOD England are in the final and we’re gonna bloody win aren’t we 👱🏼♂️ #FullFoden
— Greg James (@gregjames) July 7, 2021
It’s coming home guys
— Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) July 7, 2021
COMMMMEEEEE ONNNNN!!!!!!! 🏴 🏴🏴🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
— Dylan Cartlidge ♫ (@DylanCartlidge) July 7, 2021
Well it’s about time….
— Frankie Heartstrings (@FrankieStrings) July 7, 2021
YESSS!! The shitter we get as a country the better we get at football!! Thank you lads!!! #SouthgateYoureTheOne
— Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) July 7, 2021
— SKINT GANG CEO (@LethalBizzle) July 7, 2021
Speechless. That aged me 20 years. I might cry. Fucking hell, football 🏴🏴🏴
— Woody (@Woodythedrum) July 7, 2021
Meanwhile, unheard rap segments from New Order‘s football anthem ‘World In Motion’ are going up for auction.
The track was first released to mark the 1990 World Cup in Italy, and features vocal contributions from that year’s England Football Team and memorable bars from striker John Barnes.
Ahead of tonight’s Euros semi-final clash, it was announced “three never before heard ‘World In Motion’ raps from Barnes, Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] and (you have to hear this) Peter Beardsley” will go under the hammer via Omega Auctions.