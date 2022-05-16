Aitch teases new single sampling The Stone Roses

Aitch has teased a new single today (May 16) that features a sample of The Stone Roses.

The rapper, real name Harrison Armstrong, took to Twitter today to share the musical snippet which saw him rapping over ‘Fools Gold’ by The Stone Roses.

Aitch captioned the Tweet, “Manchester shit…who wants it?”

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the rapper said he was “a proud Mancunian” and that his upcoming album will be “100,000 per cent a proper Manchester album,” that leans into the city’s proud musical heritage.

Check out the clip here:

Recently, Aitch teamed up with Giggs on a slick new single, ‘Just Coz’, taking to London’s streets in an official music video.

Produced by WhyJay and LiTek, ‘Just Coz’ sees the BRIT nominee and Peckham rap heavyweight Giggs “do something a bit rowdier’.

In a press statement, Aitch said of the collaboration: “It was natural, I got in the booth and I said what I had to say. Giggs got in the booth and said what he had to say. We had a good laugh, it was an honour to work with the big man. Giggs taught me a lot of stuff; he’s my guy for life.”

The release of that follows Aitch’s last solo single, ‘Baby’, which dropped in March. Prior to that, the rapper had teamed up with the fast-rising ArrDee to release ‘War’, a collaboration the latter artist told NME “just happened organically.”

Back in December, Aitch also said that he would pay £7million to Liam Gallagher if he would feature on his next album.

He also reiterated his plans to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, where he told us of his plans to meet Gallagher at the ceremony and talk him into a collaboration.

Asked how he’d go about starting up a conversation with the former Oasis frontman, the 22-year-old replied: “I’ll just say, ‘Why are [you] not on my album yet?’ See how it goes from there.”

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Gallagher responded saying that he won’t be appearing on his album, adding: “He ain’t got seven million fucking quid – he ain’t got fucking seven fucking quid, never mind fucking seven million.”

He continued: “Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album.”