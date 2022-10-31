Alvvays dress up as ZZ Top for Halloween show, cover ‘La Grange’

Alvvays performed a Halloween show dressed as ZZ Top over the weekend, covering their song ‘La Grange’ during the set.

The band took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on Saturday night (October 29), donned in black suits and fake long beards to replicate ZZ Top’s signature look. They then covered ‘La Grange’ – one of the band’s best-known songs, which is taken from their 1973 album ‘Tres Hombres’. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below:

.@alvvaysband covered ZZ Top dressed AS ZZ Top for Halloween 👏👏 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/sOhN32PKQv — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) October 30, 2022

Alvvays have played several Halloween shows in the past, all of which have seen them dress up accordingly. In 2017, the band took to the stage with a variety of costumes – including a nun, a priest, and Oompa Loompas from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Last year, at a Halloween show in San Francisco dubbed ‘Fang Fest’, the quintet uniformly dressed as vampires.

The Canadian indie band recently returned with ‘Blue Rev’, their third studio album and first in five years. Its release was supported by the release of five singles: ‘Pharmacist’, ‘Easy On Your Own?’, ‘Belinda Says’, ‘Very Online Guy’ and ‘After the Earthquake’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “another total delight”.

“‘Blue Rev’ is still identifiably Alvvays, but the hooks here are sweeter, the instrumentation brighter, the energy more palpable,” it read.

ZZ Top, meanwhile, have continued to perform despite the passing of founding bassist Dusty Hill last year. They released a live album titled ‘Raw’ in July, which was supported by a North American tour from May through August. The trio also played several dates of Willie Nelson‘s touring Outlaw Music Festival earlier this year.