Arcade Fire tease next single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

Arcade Fire have teased the next single, from their forthcoming sixth album ‘WE’. Watch the video clip below.

In a reel shared on the Canadian band’s Instagram page, Win Butler plays their yet to be released album, ‘WE’ on vinyl.

As the record spins, you can hear Butler say “first single was” before playing the album’s lead dual singles ‘Lightning I, II’. Then he says, “next single is” before a slow strumming song kicks off with the lyrics “Lookout kid trust your heart / you don’t have to play the part.” They captioned the post, “Lookout”.

The teased song, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ features on the band’s tracklist for ‘WE’, and was also played during the encore of the band’s recent run of Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City.

The band raised over $100,000 (£76,370) for the people of Ukraine via the shows at Manhattan’s Bowery Ballroom. At the final NYC concert, Arcade Fire were joined onstage by David Byrne for a cover of ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

Last month, Will Butler, brother of Win, announced he’d quit Arcade Fire after almost two decades with the group. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he said in a statement, offering simply that he found it was “time for new things”.

‘WE’ marks Will’s last recording with Arcade Fire. The album is due out on May 6 via Columbia.