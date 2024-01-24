Arch Enemy announce extensive Asia tour this April and May

Swedish melodic death metal stalwarts Arch Enemy have announced an extensive tour of Asia this April and May – see the complete list of tour dates below.
This past weekend (January 20), the band took to social media to announce the tour, which will see them perform 15 shows in just under a month that will see them play in cities like Shanghai, Taiwan, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and more. The tour will be in support of their 2022 album, ‘Deceivers’.
The tour will kick off on April 24 in Seoul, South Korea before the band head to China for a run of eight shows that span Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shenzhen and one more city that has yet to be announced.
They then make their way to Taipei and Taichung before taking on Manila on May 15. Arch Enemy’s Asia run will conclude following a trio of shows in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok on May 17, 19 and 21 respectively.
See the full list of dates below.
So far, the band have only confirmed the ticketing details and venue for their Singapore and Kuala Lumpur shows. The Singapore concert will take place at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (January 25) via BookMyShow. They last performed in Singapore in 2018.
The Kuala Lumpur gig takes place on May 17 at Zepp KL, with tickets already on sale. Get yours here. The show will mark the metal band’s first in Malaysia since 2012.
Arch Enemy’s Deceivers Asia tour dates are:
APRIL
24 – Seoul, South Korea – Venue TBA
26 Beijing, China – Venue TBA
28 Shanghai, China – Venue TBA
30 Guangzhou, China – Venue TBA
MAY
02 TBA – Venue TBA
03 Xi’an, China – Venue TBA
05 Chengdu, China – Venue TBA
07 Nanjing, China – Venue TBA
09 Shenzhen, China – Venue TBA
11 Taipei, Taiwan – Venue TBA
12 Taichung, Taiwan – Venue TBA
15 Manila, Philippines – Venue TBA
17 – Singapore – *SCAPE, The Ground Theatre
19 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp KL
21 – Bangkok, Thailand