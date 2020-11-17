Ariana Grande shares vintage sci-fi inspired video for ’34+35′

Ariana Grande has shared the video for ’34+35′, the latest single to be released from her recent Number One album ‘Positions’.

The video, which you can see below, borrows from vintage science fiction aesthetics, and sees Grande play both a scientist and a robotic creation she brings to life.

It follows a teaser clip the singer released for the track last week, which saw the singer hard at work in a laboratory, frantically writing things down on a clipboard and giving instructions.

Grande recently described ’34+35′ as “ridiculous” in a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show. “And so funny and stupid. It’s absolutely absurd. It was just a fun thing. We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral and full and pure. And I was just like, ‘Yo, what is the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this’.”

Giving Grande’s new album ‘Positions’ a three-star review, NME wrote: “On the raunchily titled ’34+35′ (you do the maths), she begins: “If I put it quite plainly / Just give me them babies”. In case that demand was too understated, she later asks: “Can you stay up all night? / Fuck me ’til the daylight”.