Bae Doona in talks to star in K-drama thriller ‘Family Plan’

Bae Doona, the acclaimed Korean actor known for roles in The Host and Cloud Atlas, is in talks to star in the upcoming K-drama Family Plan.

In recent years, Bae has focused on films, with her last television appearance coming in the 2018 series Matrimonial Chaos.

Earlier this week (October 5), Korean news outlet STARNEWS reported that Bae will star in Family Plan. In response, her agency Goodman Story said (per Soompi): “[Family Plan] is one of the projects she received an offer [to star in] and is currently reviewing the offer for. Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

According to the report, Bae has been offered the role of Han Young-soo, who is the field platoon leader of a military project that sends secret agents on special missions disguised as ordinary families. Ryu Seung-bum (Moving, The Servant) and Baek Yoon-shik (Vagabond, Tazza: The High Rollers) are also reported to be in talks to appear in the drama.

Family Plan is described as a “cruel and delusional thriller”, which follows a woman who “received harsh training in an unknown facility as a child escapes from the facility and lives as an ordinary family, encounters cruel villains, and punishes them with even crueler and more bizarre abilities”.

In other K-drama news, Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong are set to star in Doona!, a new series about a former K-pop ideal who leaves behind her glamorous celebrity life and retires from the entertainment industry. Suzy will play the titular character while Yang will appear as Lee Won-jun, a student who ends up living and falling in love with Doona.

Suzy has teased more about her character, saying that she is “straightforward and blunt, but she also carries many scars within”. The actress added: “She may seem like a cat with sharp claws, but in reality, she is like a ‘dog-cat’ who likes people.”