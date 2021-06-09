Battle.net update allows you to make friends anywhere in the world

Activision Blizzard has updated their Battle.net application to allow users to access one single friend list, including friends from every separate region.

Patch notes for the Battle.net launcher were spotted by users at Wowhead and show the new addition in the version 1.13.0 patch.

“Global Friends List. Battle.net is a place for players to engage with their games and connect with each other. Now, we’re taking those connections global!”

Previously all friends on Battle.net would be sorted by region as there was no cross-region play supported by Activision Blizzard titles. As such, connecting with friends from different regions was difficult and often required a separate account.

While cross-regional play is still not something Activision Blizzard appears to be moving towards, the unification of the regional friend list is a step forward in creating a more cohesive community.

China will not be included in the new global friend lists and will not be merged in any way with the rest of the regions.

“Starting June 8, 2021, your friends in Europe, Americas, and Asia will be merged into a global friends list.”

“You can chat, create groups, and see what your friends are playing–all in one place.”

This update is now live, and users should already see the change in their friend lists.

