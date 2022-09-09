Lee Sun-kyun and Moon Chae-won confirmed to star in SBS’ new revenge thriller K-drama

SBS has announced the main cast for its upcoming K-drama, Beopjjeon (romanized title).

Earlier this week, SBS announced that their latest thriller series is set to star Lee Sun-kyun (Dr. Brain, My Mister) and Moon Chae-won (Flower of Evil) as the leads. According to South Korean media outlet Newsen, Lee will be playing Eun Yong, the chief investment officer and owner of a global private equity fund.

Moon, meanwhile, will be playing Major Park Joong-kyung, a judicial officer who passed the bar exam and graduated from the training institute with top scores.

Beopjjeon is a revenge story that follows people who refuse to remain silent in the face of unjust authorities and fight against a cartel that has conspired with the law. The series will be helmed by Lee Won-tae, best known for his work with The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil and Man of Will.

The script will be penned by Kim Won-seok, best known for their work with Descendants of the Sun and The Queen’s Classroom.

According to the production team, Beopjjeon is set to air sometime in the first half of 2023, with new episodes set to premiere on Fridays and Saturdays. Additional details, such as a definite release date or a production timeline, are expected to be released in the coming days.

