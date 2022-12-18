Billy Joel postpones final Madison Square Garden show of 2022 due to viral infection

Billy Joel has postponed his final show for 2022 – a sold-out gig at Madison Square Garden in New York, which was scheduled for tomorrow (December 19) – after coming down with a viral infection.

In a statement shared to social media earlier today (December 18), Joel wrote: “I’m disappointed to share that l’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June.

“I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

As confirmed on Joel’s website, tomorrow’s axed show has been rescheduled for Friday June 2. Tomorrow’s gig would have marked Joel’s 10th performance at Madison Square Garden in 2022 alone, and the 86th in his ongoing monthly residency there; it’ll now serve as the 91st.

The generational rock icon holds the record for most shows ever performed at the equally legendary venue, having racked up a total of 131 dates thus far (more than doubling the amount of shows played by The Grateful Dead, who come in second place with 53 dates). Joel last performed there on November 23, followed by shows in Auckland and Melbourne earlier this month.

Joel’s next scheduled show will also take place at Madison Square Garden – before the make-up date on June 2, he’ll perform at the venue on Friday January 13, Tuesday February 14 (Valentine’s Day), Sunday March 26, Saturday April 22 and Friday May 5. At the time of writing, the June 2 show stands as the final date of the residency.

During his show at the venue on August 24, Joel welcomed out Olivia Rodrigo, who joined him in performing ‘Uptown Girl’ as well as her own song ‘Deja Vu’.

Also coming up for Joel are shows in Florida, Ontario, Texas, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Ohio, Missouri and Massachusetts. Outside of North America, Joel was recently announced as the latest headliner of BST Hyde Park‘s 2023 program. He’ll perform for the series on Friday July 7, marking his only UK performance for the year.

Meanwhile, a biopic based on Joel’s life and career is currently in development, albeit without Joel’s personal involvement or approval.