Bob Odenkirk thanks family, friends and fans after suffering “a small heart attack”

Bob Odenkirk has thanked his family and friends for their support following a heart attack he suffered when he collapsed on set earlier this week.

The 58-year-old star of Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday (July 28). His son, Nate Odenkirk, was able to reassure fans yesterday (July 29) that the actor was “going to be okay” after suffering a “heart-related incident”.

Today (July 30), speaking for the first time since the incident, Odenkirk told fans on Twitter that he had suffered “a small heart attack” and will “be back soon”.

“Hi. It’s Bob,” he began his tweet. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk’s tweets come not long after David Cross, who he starred alongside in the sketch show Mr. Show With Bob And David, provided fans with an update on the actor’s condition.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing,” Cross wrote on Twitter earlier today (July 30). “Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown.

“You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk’s former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston posted on Instagram yesterday to send his well-wishes to Odenkirk when the actor’s condition remained unknown. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he wrote.