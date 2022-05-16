Bonehead shares update after tonsil cancer treatment

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has posted an update following his first treatment for tonsil cancer.

The musician shared the news of his diagnosis last month and said that he would be taking a break.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he said at the time. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Posting this evening (May 16) following his first treatment, Arthurs said that he was “feeling OK”.

“I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital,” he wrote.

“Another session of radiotherapy in the morning, then home. Thirty sessions of radiotherapy and two sessions of chemo in total, so I’ve started and am crossing it off.

“I won’t bore you with a daily diary, no one wants that, but I’m feelling OK and I’ll probably tweet the usual nonsense as I go along.”

He also apologised for not being able to play Liam Gallagher‘s forthcoming Knebworth shows next month.

“See you all soon, sorry it won’t be at Knebworth or any of the gigs over summer, but for those of you who are going, have a ball. Much love,” Arthurs added.

Following his diagnosis last month, Gallagher offered his support.

“Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x” he wrote.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his third solo album, ‘C’mon, You Know’, on May 27 via Warner. He’s already previewed the record with the singles ‘Everything’s Electric’, ‘Better Days’ and the album’s title track.

He will showcase his new LP during a string of huge headline concerts over the summer, including his two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.