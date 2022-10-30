Britt Lower descends into madness in Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new ‘Wolf’ video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a new video for ‘Wolf’ starring Severance‘s Britt Lower – check it out below.

The band – comprising Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase – returned after nine years this month with their new album ‘Cool It Down’, from which ‘Wolf’ is the latest single.

Of the Allie Avital-directed video, which sees Lower star as a woman who enters the woods and descends further and further into madness, Karen O said in a statement: “It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf’.

“Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamoured with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell.”

She added: “We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

Watch the video exclusively on Facebook here.

Recently, for the encore at their LA show, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs welcomed out The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast – both of whom opened the show – to perform a cover of Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit ‘Kids In America’.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are currently touring in support of their recent fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. The LA gig – one of two special shows announced back in May – took place at the 17,500-capacity Hollywood Bowl, and opened with the band inviting Perfume Genius out to perform their joint single ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ (the new album’s lead single).

‘Kids In America’ was the first of two songs performed in Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ encore, rounded out by ‘Date With The Night’ (the lead single from their 2003 debut ‘Fever To Tell’). Elsewhere in the show, the band performed five other songs from ‘Cool It Down’ and three more from ‘Fever To Tell’, as well as three from 2009’s ‘It’s Blitz!’ album, two from 2006’s ‘Show Your Bones’, and only one from 2013’s ‘Mosquito’.

‘Cool It Down’ arrived on September 30 via Secretly Canadian. The album earned four stars from NME, with the review calling it “a creative testament to how refreshing it can be for bands to look forward instead of backwards”.