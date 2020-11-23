BTS light up the AMAs 2020 with ’Life Goes On’ and ‘Dynamite’

BTS performed new single ‘Life Goes On’ for the first time tonight (November 22) at the American Music Awards 2020.

The track was released on Friday (20) alongside their new album ‘BE’, which was created during the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS began their performance with the new single, performing from a stage at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, where the band were due to kick off their ‘Map Of The Soul’ world tour in April. In the seats around the venue, ARMY bombs – the name for the lightsticks used by their fans – lit up purple.

Advertisement

They also performed their chart-topping track ‘Dynamite’, swapping their white suits for more colourful outfits. A neon version of the band’s logo flashed behind them as they performed and fireworks lit up the night.

Rapper Suga was present for the pre-recorded performance. He was previously confirmed to be sidelined from “most” upcoming promotional activities as he recovers from surgery on an old shoulder injury. Watch BTS’ performance below now.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA, while Megan Thee Stallion brought ‘Body’ to the stage for the first time. Billie Eilish also gave the live debut of her new single ‘Therefore I Am’.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa performed ‘Levitating’ live from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Earlier in the night, she collected the award for Favourite Song – Pop/Rock for ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Doja Cat picked up the award for Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B, while The Weeknd collected the trophy for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B for ‘After Hours’. You can find all the winners at the AMAs 2020 here.